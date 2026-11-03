SeaWorld and Sesame Place San Diego Launch Black Friday Pre-Sale Deals

SeaWorld offers up to 60% off admission and passes, while Sesame Place guests can save up to 45%.

Southern California theme park fans can get a head start on their holiday shopping with Black Friday savings at SeaWorld San Diego and Sesame Place San Diego. Both parks have launched limited-time pre-sale offers, with discounts on admission and season-long visits for families looking to plan ahead for the holidays and 2027.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld San Diego is celebrating with its biggest sale of the year, offering up to 60% off tickets, Fun Cards, and Annual Passes. Running November 2 through November 8, the Black Friday Pre-Sale includes any-day tickets starting at just $64.99, giving guests the flexibility to choose when they want to visit.

The deal also offers savings for those who want to make multiple trips throughout the year. Guests who purchase a 2027 Fun Card will receive unlimited visits throughout 2027, along with the rest of 2026 for free.

Annual Passes are also discounted by up to 60% and include unlimited visits with no blockout dates, along with access to exclusive events and discounts on merchandise, food, and select experiences.

There will be plenty to experience during the coming months at SeaWorld San Diego. Guests can explore the reimagined Shark Encounter, visit the award-winning Jewels of the Sea: A Jellyfish Experience, and watch the connection between orcas and their care team at Orca Encounter. Seasonal entertainment will also include the all-new Baby Shark’s Christmas Adventure and Dolphin Island Christmas.

The park's annual SeaWorld Christmas Celebration returns daily from November 13 through January 3, transforming the park into a winter wonderland featuring more than one million lights, San Diego's largest Christmas tree, holiday entertainment, daily photos with Santa Claus, real reindeer, and snowfall.

Looking ahead to 2027, the calendar will include the Seven Seas Food Festival, Summer Concert Series, and Spooktacular.

Over at Sesame Place San Diego, families can also take advantage of early Black Friday savings. The park is offering up to 45% off tickets and Season Passes through November 9, making it a great opportunity to plan visits around its lineup of family-friendly entertainment and seasonal celebrations.

One of the upcoming highlights is A Very Furry Christmas, running now through January 3. The Sesame Street-themed holiday celebration features the all-new Christmas Tree Maze, visits with Cookie Claus, Elmo’s Christmas Wish Show, the Sesame Street Christmas Cavalcade, and a festive Dine with Elmo & Friends experience.

For guests planning to visit throughout 2027, a Season Pass offers additional perks, including free parking, food and merchandise discounts, and exclusive rewards. Sesame Place features 18 Sesame Street-themed rides and water attractions, including a family-friendly roller coaster and a 500,000-gallon wave pool. Guests can also visit the interactive Sesame Street Neighborhood, complete with the iconic 123 Stoop, enjoy daily character shows, and catch the park's award-winning parade.

With both parks offering significant savings for a limited time, now is an opportunity for Southern California families to lock in admission for upcoming holiday visits and adventures in the new year.

SeaWorld San Diego's Black Friday Pre-Sale runs November 2–8, with tickets, Fun Cards, and Annual Passes available through SeaWorld San Diego’s Website. Sesame Place San Diego's offer runs through November 9, with tickets and Season Passes available at Sesame Place San Diego’s website.

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