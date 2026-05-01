A Classic Returns: Six Flags Magic Mountain Brings Back "The Great American Revolution" for Coaster's 50th

New signage has already been installed at the attraction!

A classic Six Flags Magic Mountain coaster is returning to its original name in celebration of it’s 50th anniversary!

What’s Happening:

One of coaster history’s most important roller coasters is returning to it’s original names!

Six Flags Magic Mountain is one of the biggest and best amusement parks in the world, boasting one of the most impressive coaster lineups of all-time.

Many of these hold significance in roller coaster history, including the Great American Revolution.

Opening on May 8th, 1976, The Great American Revolution was the first modern vertical loop coaster in the world!

While late 19th and early 20th century wooden coasters attempted the feat, these attempts often subjected riders to extreme G-forces using circular loops.

The Great American Revolution, designed by Schwarzkopf, used the first ever clothoid (tear shaped) loop, which reduced the G-forces placed on riders. \

Throughout the years, The Great American Revolution would go on to operate under several variations of its name.

In 1981, the roller coaster would be renamed La Revolucion, which it operated as such until 1987.

In 1988, the ride would be known simply as Revolution.

Come 2016, Revolution received some major love from the park, getting brand new trains and a repaint.

As part of the renovations, the ride would be known as New Revolution.

Well, now, The Great American Revolution is back!

Shared on Instagram by Magic Mountain, the park is renaming the coaster in honor of the coasters 50 years at the park.

The change also introduces a new sign! Check it out below:

This joins another change at the park bringing back classic signage.

The entrance fountain, which previously featured the Six Flags Magic Mountain logo, now boasts a classic Magic Mountain sign.

It’s cool to see Magic Mountain paying homage to its history, and hopefully we will continue to see small changes like this that make amusement and theme parks so much better.

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