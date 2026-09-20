Silver Dollar City Makes A Surprising Move with Annual Passes

Silver Dollar City is routinely voted one of the best theme parks in the world. If you've ever been there, you know why. It's a wonderful park, and one worth visiting multiple times a year if you're able. And now Silver Dollar City is giving you a pretty good reason to consider that.

What's Happening:

Silver Dollar City, like most theme parks, sells an annual pass option. And like most other theme parks, the price of those passes has steadily increased over the years. However, that's not the case right now.

Silver Dollar City has announced that 2027 season passes are on sale now, and through November 2, they are available for $119.99. This makes them $20 cheaper than they were at the same time last year.

It's exceptionally rare to see any theme park lower prices like this. At most, you'd expect to see prices hold at the same cost, which in most cases would be remarkable in itself.

It's especially interesting to see prices go down because we know the 2027 season will include a new attraction with the upcoming Miner's Mountain Express coaster. It would be easy enough to justify a price increase based on that alone.

The season pass is also only slightly more than a single-day ticket, so even if you're only planning one trip to Silver Dollar City in 2027, if you're planning to visit for more than one day, an annual pass may be the better deal.

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