Universal Creative Celebrates Helios Grand Hotel's Las Culturistas Award Win

The new luxury hotel opened as a part of Universal Orlando's newest theme park Epic Universe.

Universal Orlando Resort’s Helios Grand Hotel took home the Las Culturistas Culture Award for Most Iconic Building or Structure earlier this week.

What’s Happening:

Universal Creative is celebrating their Las Culturistas Culture Award win for Most Iconic Building or Structure at this year’s Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers created ceremony.

Taking home the award is the brand new Universal Helios Grand Hotel, part of Universal Orlando’s newest theme park Epic Universe

The park icon beat out Coachella’s Gobi Tent, the Coney Island Cyclone, Lemon Headquarters from Severance , and Lady Gaga’s mirror house from her SNL performance of “Abracadabra."

Based on their hit podcast Las Culturistas , Yang and Rogers began their spinoff award ceremony back in 2022.

Las Culturistas Take On Stardust Racers:

Yang and Rogers recently starred in an episode of Universal's COASTARS mini series.

mini series. The series combines iconic co-stars with Universal’s most menacing roller coasters for a highly entertaining, hilariously thrilling adventure.

You can check out the pair take on Epic Universe’s Stardust Racers below:

