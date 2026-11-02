Universal Reveals New Holiday Merchandise Collections for 2026

From Grinchmas and Harry Potter to Merry Minions and Toothless, Universal's new seasonal merchandise spans its theme parks and beyond.

The holidays are arriving at Universal Destinations & Experiences, and a new lineup of seasonal merchandise is ready to bring some festive cheer to fans of its biggest franchises. Universal has unveiled its 2026 holiday merchandise collections, featuring apparel, accessories, collectibles, ornaments, home décor, and more inspired by beloved characters and seasonal experiences.

What’s Happening:

The new merchandise will be available across Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Kids Resort, Universal Horror Unleashed, and online at shopUniversal.com. Collections include Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Holidays at SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, Grinchmas, Hello Kitty and Friends, Merry Minions, Shrek the Halls, and more.

Guests visiting Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood can discover seasonal Spirit Jerseys, coordinating tote bags, collectible ornaments, and exclusive accessories.

For the first time, fans can also purchase Atom Brick building sets replicating the entrances of Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Bring home the wonder of winter in Hogsmeade with a new Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter collection. Available at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, the assortment includes festive apparel, accessories, ornaments, drinkware, and collectibles.

Highlights include a cozy holiday Spirit Jersey and an exclusive holiday The Wizarding World of Harry Potter x Lug crossbody bag.

Nintendo fans can celebrate the season with a new Holidays at SUPER NINTENDO WORLD collection inspired by the Mushroom Kingdom. The assortment features a holiday-themed hoodie, backpack, collectible plush, and giftable keepsakes starring favorite characters.

The Grinch, Max, and other familiar faces from the holiday classic are back with a playful new Grinchmas merchandise collection. Guests can get into the Grinchy green spirit with an all-new Spirit Jersey, wreath crossbody bag, themed headband, and new Grinch and Max plush, alongside additional apparel and accessories.

Hello Kitty and Friends are also getting in on the holiday fun with cheerful seasonal designs and accessories. The collection includes a Hello Kitty headband, cozy cardigan, and additional giftable items.





Illumination's lovable Minions are celebrating the season in their holiday best with the Merry Minions collection. Standout pieces include a themed headband, Spirit Jersey, and Lug crossbody bag, alongside additional apparel, accessories, and collectibles.

Everyone's favorite swamp-dwelling family is bringing some ogre-sized holiday cheer with the Shrek the Halls collection. Fans can find a themed Spirit Jersey, headband, and other seasonal merchandise inspired by the DreamWorks Animation holiday favorite.

Universal Orlando Resort is also introducing additional merchandise inspired by its own holiday traditions, including a new collection starring Earl the Squirrel. The resort's beloved holiday icon is getting apparel, accessories, and collectibles as he prepares to make his balloon debut in the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The fan-favorite Holiday Tribute Store will also return to Universal Studios Florida with an all-new immersive experience celebrating iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade moments from the past century. Guests can expect richly themed environments, exclusive merchandise, limited-release collectibles, and seasonal surprises.

Over in How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk at Universal Epic Universe, guests can celebrate Snoggletog with a special holiday merchandise collection. The assortment will also be available at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Kids Resort.

Highlights include the first-ever light-up Toothless Loungefly mini backpack, a light-up Toothless Loungefly headband, a parks-exclusive Toothless holiday-themed Squishmallow, and a cozy quarter-zip fleece Spirit Jersey.

Guests exploring The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic at Epic Universe can also find an exclusive holiday-themed K. Rammelle and Place Cachée collection. The assortment features festive home décor, ornaments, and other keepsakes inspired by the magical setting.

Universal Orlando guests can also find holiday-themed sweet treats at select retail locations, including Studio Sweets at Universal Studios Florida, Island Market and Export Candy Shoppe at Universal Islands of Adventure, and Moonship Chocolates & Celestial Sweets at Universal Epic Universe.

For those who prefer a darker take on the holiday season, Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas has introduced the Krampus & Kin collection. Inspired by its limited-time holiday horror experience, the merchandise features apparel, accessories, and collectible keepsakes celebrating Krampus and other legendary winter creatures from folklore. The collection is available now at the Universal Horror Unleashed retail store.

Guests can shop the new holiday collections at Universal Studios Store locations in CityWalk, throughout Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, and at select retail locations across both destinations beginning this week. Select collections will also arrive at the Universal Kids Resort Store beginning this month.

Fans can shop select merchandise now at shopUniversal, with additional holiday collections and seasonal favorites arriving throughout the season.

Holidays at Universal begin November 14 at Universal Orlando Resort, November 21 at Universal Studios Hollywood, and November 20 at Universal Kids Resort. Krampus & Kin kicks off at Universal Horror Unleashed on November 19.

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