Earl the Squirrel to Make Balloon Debut in 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Universal’s Holiday Parade

Another beloved holiday tradition at Universal Orlando is the annual Holiday Tribute Store, which will be celebrating the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with iconic Parade moments from the past century while bringing winter magic to life through richly themed environments, exclusive merchandise, collectibles and seasonal surprises.

Fans can discover all-new merchandise starring Earl the Squirrel, featuring apparel, accessories and collectibles honoring the mischievous squirrel, as well as items themed to the destination’s holiday experiences. Guests can also celebrate with even more holiday-inspired merchandise throughout the destination.