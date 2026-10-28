Earl the Squirrel to Make Balloon Debut in 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Universal’s Holiday Parade
Plus, this year's Holiday Tribute Store will celebrate 100 years of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
As previously teased by Universal, their homegrown Christmas character, Earl the Squirrel, will be getting his very own balloon during the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
What's Happening:
- This holiday season, Earl the Squirrel will scamper through the skies of New York City as he makes his giant balloon debut in the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 26.
- After the parade, Earl will fly over to Universal Orlando to be a part of Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s beginning in early December.
- Standing at 30.4 feet tall and 14.5 feet wide, the brand-new Earl the Squirrel balloon will showcase the furry mascot holding a blue Christmas light while sporting his signature winter cap.
- Earl the Squirrel's story began nearly 20 years ago when a real squirrel was discovered stealing blue Christmas lights from Universal Studios Florida’s Christmas tree, inspiring a beloved holiday tradition that has grown to include merchandise, character meet and greets, and now a balloon debut in the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
- Earl won't be the only Universal property featured in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, as you may also spot balloons featuring Shrek, Gabby’s Dollhouse, Underdog, Minions, and Felix the Cat, who made his debut in 1927 as the first character balloon in the Parade’s history.
- The 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo starting at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones.
Holiday Tribute Store Celebrating 100 Years of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade:
- Another beloved holiday tradition at Universal Orlando is the annual Holiday Tribute Store, which will be celebrating the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with iconic Parade moments from the past century while bringing winter magic to life through richly themed environments, exclusive merchandise, collectibles and seasonal surprises.
- Fans can discover all-new merchandise starring Earl the Squirrel, featuring apparel, accessories and collectibles honoring the mischievous squirrel, as well as items themed to the destination’s holiday experiences. Guests can also celebrate with even more holiday-inspired merchandise throughout the destination.
Meet Earl the Squirrel:
- When Holidays at Universal Orlando kick off on November 14, guests will be able to meet with Earl the Squirrel daily in Universal Studios Florida, and on the weekends in Universal CityWalk.
- Guests can also savor an Earl-inspired sweet treat, Earl’s Hazelnut Dot Cake, a chocolate cake with a hazelnut spread, finished with toasted hazelnuts and festive red and green dot sprinkles, available in Universal Studios Florida.
- Holidays at Universal Orlando will take place across all three parks, CityWalk and all resort hotels from November 14 through January 3, 2027.
- Find out what else you can expect this year – from Snoggletog at How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk to Grinchmas at Islands of Adventure and more!
Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning