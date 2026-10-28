Universal Announces a Year Round Official Halloween Horror Nights Podcast

HHN vibes don't need to be confined to one time of the year.

If you're a fellow Halloween Horror Nights devotee, you're no doubt sharing the sadness that HHN season is almost over, but now you can at least continue to get HHN-connected entertainment and info through the upcoming launch of the official Universal HHN Podcast.

What's Happening:

A trailer has been released by Universal to announce the new HHN Podcast, described as " All Chaos. No Control. HHN ALL YEAR ROUND!"

Hosts Gabby, Gabbi and Carlos will be covering Halloween Horror Nights-related topics from both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando.

The show's description promises " deep diving into past Icons, Houses, scare zones, and more," along with the potential for special guests that will offer insight behind the scenes of the event.

No exact date has been revealed yet for when the HHN Podcast will launch, with the trailer only saying "Coming Soon" for the time being.

For another HHN-related year-long fix, you can also visit Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas, which recently had a special Resident Evil experience over the summer.

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