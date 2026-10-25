Universal Theme Parks: The Exhibition Heading West to the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry
The groundbreaking new exhibition delivers an immersive look inside the epic world of Universal Theme Parks.
Following its inaugural run at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, Universal Theme Parks: The Exhibition is heading west to the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.
What's Happening:
- From February through September of this year, The Franklin Institute was home to Universal Theme Parks: The Exhibition – a celebration of the company’s rich history of bringing iconic franchises to life in unique and creative ways.
- Now that the exhibit's run has ended, it's heading to the west coast, more specifically to the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.
- The groundbreaking new exhibit will feature eight themed galleries across 18,000 square feet, with 20 interactive experiences and over 100 original artifacts, including authentic costumes, cinematic props, and early concept models.
- These experiences and artifacts are inspired by and come from fan-favorite attractions, including Jurassic World, How to Train Your Dragon, Universal Monsters, and more.
- The galleries will delve into the creative world of storyboard artists, animators, game designers, visual effects artists, and prop masters for a rare glimpse into the universe of innovation driven by talented teams that push the boundaries of themed entertainment and shape the future of epic experiences.
- Universal Theme Parks: The Exhibition will open at Oregon Museum of Science and Industry on November 21, 2026, and run through April 18, 2027.
- Tickets are now available at the museum's website.
Exhibition Highlights:
- Step into the Action: A fully immersive experience that puts you inside the magic of Universal’s greatest attractions.
- Unleash Your Inner Creator: Build coasters, design monster masks, and program animated ﬁgures using real theme park tools and technology.
- Get Up Close with the Icons: View ride vehicles, props, and more from fan favorite attractions like Jurassic World and Universal Monsters.
- See the Stars: Pose with costumes of your favorite characters like Toothless, Po, Tigress, and Gingy from Universal’s live shows.
- Explore the Tech Behind the Thrills: Discover the science, storytelling, and eﬀects that power the parks.
- Strike a Pose: Snap photos with real props and themed environments.
More Universal Parks News:
- Universal Orlando was the site for a special one-day-only event that celebrated all things Wicked.
- Facade work is racing ahead at Universal Studios Florida in preparation for Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift.
- Explore the new retail location exclusively for Universal Orlando Annual Passholders and Team Members.
- Universal Studios Hollywood will host their annual Pass Member Holiday Park Takeover on two nights in December.
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