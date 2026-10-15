Universal Kids Resort Releases New Ticket Option

The new Explorer ticket may be a great option for locals and some vacationers.

Universal Destinations and Experiences has been in an unprecedented era of expansion, and its newest theme park, Universal Kids Resort, has been slowly growing into a fantastic place for families. Now it's making visiting the park even easier with a brand-new ticket offer that gives guests multiple visits for a pretty low price.

What's Happening:

Today, Universal Kids Resort unveiled a new Explorer Ticket for the theme park.

The ticket fills a space between one- and two-day passes and the two Annual Pass options.

The Explorer Ticket costs $69.99 per person and gives guests access to Universal Kids Resort Sunday - Thursday between October 15, 2026, and March 11, 2027.

There are some additional restrictions, as the pass has blockout dates: December 20, 27, 28, 29, 30.

20, 27, 28, 29, 30. In addition, Universal Kids Resort is closed to the public on the following dates: Nov 2026: 3–4, 10–11, 17–18, 26 Dec 2026: 25 Jan 2027: 6-8, 11-14, 19-31 Feb 2027: 1-11, 17-19, 22-26 Mar 2027: 2-3

While the Sunday - Thursday limitation, combined with blockout dates and park closures, does limit the time the ticket is viable, a standard two-day admission for most of the rest of the year would cost at least $79.99, so the Explorer ticket is a cheaper deal if you can make it work.

It's an especially good option for locals as it's significantly cheaper than either of the annual pass options.

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