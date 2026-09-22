Universal Kids Resort Releasing New Annual Pass with Much-Needed Benefits

Universal Destinations and Experiences has been undergoing an unprecedented level of expansion over the last couple of years. The most recent addition to its portfolio, Universal Kids Resort, is something entirely new from the theme park company, but it has a lot going for it, so much so that many may want to visit the park time and again. Now that's about to become a little easier.

What's Happening:

Universal Kids Resort has announced that a brand new Gold Annual Pass will go on sale on September 29.

The pass will cost $199.99 and will include 365 days of access to the park, plus free parking and in-park discounts.

Previously, Universal Kids Resort had only offered a Silver Pass. A version with parking included costs $164.99, and a version without parking goes for $129.99.

That pass does not include park discounts, but most importantly, it did include some blockout dates, so there had not been an annual pass with access to the park all year long.

While the Gold Annual Pass is going on sale next week, existing Silver Annual Pass holders can upgrade their pass to the Gold Annual Pass starting today. They need only pay the difference: $70 for those with the pass that does not include parking, $35 for those with parking included.

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