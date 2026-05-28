Universal Kids Resort Reveals Opening Date as Tickets and Packages Go On Sale
There's even an annual pass already! Your move Epic Universe...
Universal Destinations and Experiences is ready to open the gates at their newest theme park, one just for kids and families, in Frisco, Texas.
What's Happening:
- Guests can now plan an exciting “kidcation” to the the new Universal Kids Resort as they reveal their grand opening date, including the announcement that tickets, on-site hotel packages and the park’s first annual pass option are now on sale.
- Located in the heart of Frisco, Texas, Universal Kids Resort brings Universal Destination & Experience's renowned theme park expertise to life in a new way, inviting a new generation to embark on kid-sized Universal thrills.
- Across the 20-acre park, kids (and their grown-ups) will find fun at every turn through seven lands that celebrate favorite characters and stories: DreamWorks’ Shrek’s Swamp, Jurassic World Adventure Camp, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom, Illumination’s Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club, DreamWorks’ TrollsFest, DreamWorks’ Puss in Boots Del Mar and the Isle of Curiosity featuring DreamWorks' Gabby's Dollhouse.
- Families can stay just steps away at the Universal Kids Resort Hotel. Located at the entrance to the park, the hotel features 300 rooms and family suites, dining options, an outdoor pool, and other family-friendly amenities.
- Tickets, packages and the first annual pass option for Universal Kids Resort are on sale now, specifically:
- 1-Day and 2-Day General Admission tickets
- The Universal Kids Resort Silver Annual Pass, which provides 12 months of access to the park (blockout dates apply). Pass options inclusive of parking are also available.
- A “Create Your Own” Package that allows guests to customize their experience and includes multiple ticket options – including a specialty “1.5-Day” admission ticket – hotel accommodations, flights and access to exclusive benefits such as Early Park Admission, resort-wide charging privileges, free delivery of purchased merchandise, and more.
- All room types at the Universal Kids Resort Hotel for stays beginning June 30, including the Standard Queen, Deluxe Queen and Signature Queen rooms, which can sleep up to five guests, and the Family Suites, which can sleep up to six guests.
- Universal Kids Resort, Universal's first-ever regional theme park specifically designed for kids, will officially open on July 1.
For Families:
- Universal Kids Resort is designed with families with small children in mind.
- However, it seems a lot of adult theme park fans are gearing up to head to Frisco. Perhaps they are either too set on the idea of visiting a new Universal Theme Park (perhaps expecting something on the level of Epic Universe at Universal Orlando in a regional setting) or just want to see a new park in general, which could lead to an early influx of guests who are theme park enthusiasts without kids.
- This park has lots of attractions, all geared toward a younger or family subset, and those fans might walk into the gate looking for something akin to Velocicoaster - but will find themselves wanting.
- That said, those who know who this park is meant for are sure to delight in the many offerings that the park will include, and each of the immersive environments that they are set in.
- We'll find out more when those gates open in July.
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