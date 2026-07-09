Universal Orlando Launches New Florida Resident Ticket Offer Granting Access for Most of 2026

This incredible new offer will get you unlimited access to Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure for just $199 plus tax!

Universal Orlando has launched a pretty incredible new Florida Resident ticket that will give access to the two original parks for most of the rest of 2026.

What's Happening:

The awesome new "2-Park Unlimited Days Florida Resident Ticket" will grant unlimited access to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure through December 16.

What's better is that this ticket is only $199 plus tax, allowing Florida residents to make repeated visits to enjoy the universe of thrills and excitement that awaits across both parks.

Guests can visit any and every day from now until December 16 – giving them plenty of time to create unforgettable moments as they explore more than 60 immersive and innovative theme park experiences, including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, and so much more.

This also means guests can enjoy seasonal offerings included in regular park admission, namely the Holidays at Universal, which kicks off on November.

Florida residents looking to stay near the thrills may also take advantage of special savings of up to 25% on rooms at participating Universal Orlando hotels.

This incredible ticket offer is now available to purchase at UniversalOrlando.com. If you want to make your life even easier, reach out to our travel partner Mouse Fan Travel to help you book!

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