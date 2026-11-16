It's that time of year again, and Universal Orlando Resort has kicked off their annual Holiday celebration over the weekend. Now through January 3, 2027, guests can experience fun and festive experiences and offerings throughout the destination, each inspired by beloved holiday stories, characters, and traditions.

We've already shared how holiday decor has extended even further this year at Universal Epic Universe, but more fun can be found throughout the other parks like Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure.

Along with returning favorites, like Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Grinchmas in Seuss Landing, we also have the return of Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy's at Universal Studios Florida. Once again, holiday cheer will take to the streets of the park where the nightly parade features larger-than-life balloons alongside elaborate floats inspired by Despicable Me, Shrek, Madagascar and other holiday favorites. Even Santa himself! Take a look at how the parade looks this year in our video below.

Devotees may recall that there will be a new Earl the Squirrel balloon making its debut during this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Well, after the big festivities up north, that balloon will be making a trek and will become part of the parade at Universal Studios Florida! Don't know about Earl The Squirrel? Be sure to check out our video below that showcases a lot of behind-the-scenes information for the Holidays at Universal Orlando, including the real Earl the Squirrel origin story!

Universal Orlando is adding even more flavor to the holidays this year with a huge slate of festive food and beverage offerings inspired by tastes and traditions of the season. Holiday themed food kiosks will be featured in the New York area of Universal Studios Florida, Holiday menus will be featured throughout Universal Epic Universe, and festive in-park fare like Who-liday treats in Seuss Landing will all be available. Take a look at many of the menu offerings in our photos below.

The Holiday Tribute Store returns once again to Universal Studios Florida, this time honoring the legacy of NBCUniversal and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, during the centennial celebration of the annual tradition. All new merchandise featuring Earl the Squirrel is also available, as are some festive designs featuring other properties featured at Universal Orlando Resort. You can see a number of the holiday merchandise selections in our photos below.

To plan your visit to the Universal Orlando Resort during the festive holiday season or any other time of year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!