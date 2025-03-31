Universal Orlando Launching the National Epic Universe Portal Tour

Celebrate the epic world's of Universal's newest theme park at a city near you.

Universal Orlando Resort is launching a new national campaign to bring the portals of Epic Universe to cities throughout the United States.

What’s Happening:

The Discover Universal Blog

Kicking off this spring, the experience will make four stops in Atlanta, New York City, Philadelphia and Chicago as they invite them to explore the Epic worlds of Universal’s upcoming multi-billion dollar theme park.

worlds of Universal’s upcoming multi-billion dollar theme park. The centerpiece of the tour brings a 30-foot tall replica of the Chronos, the entry gateway into Epic Universe.

The replica will showcase the park’s five immersive themed worlds, including Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, and Dark Universe.

At night, the Chronos will come to life, offering a spectacular night show with lighting and music.

Theme Park fans visiting the event will have the chance to enter a sweepstakes to experience Universal Epic Universe in real life.

Open daily from 10AM to 8PM, National Epic Universe Portal Tour stops include: Atlanta, GA (Pemberton Place near World of Coke) – April 11 through 13. New York, NY (Rockefeller Center) – April 23 through 26. Philadelphia, PA (The Rocky Steps) – May 16 through 18. Chicago, IL (Pioneer Court) – June 13 through 18.

Universal’s Epic Universe officially opens on May 22nd. The park is the first major theme park to open in the United States since 1999’s Islands of Adventure.

Team Members at the resort have been able to experience a preview of the park, with rave reviews pouring in especially about the park’s highly anticipated Monsters Unchained ride.

We can’t wait to step through the Chronos at Universal’s Epic Universe.

Read More Universal Orlando: