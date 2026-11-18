The holidays have come to Hollywood with delicious food and new merch.

The holiday season arrives at Universal Studios Hollywood this weekend, and with it will come great food and fun new merchandise offerings for fans.

What's Happening:

Holidays at Universal Studios Hollywood begins Saturday, November 21, 2026, and runs through Sunday, January 3, 2027.

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced a collection of both new and returning food items as well as a fun collection of holiday merchandise.

Grinchmas, Universal Plaza: Who-Hash: Loaded tater tots with brisket, cheese sauce, grilled onions, and dressing. Max Dog: A 22-inch all-beef hot dog with chili, cheese, and fried potato strings. Who Pudding: A strawberry mousse dome with vanilla sponge, strawberry crunch, and strawberry jam. Desserts: Little Cindy-Lou Snack Cake



Letter from the Grinch Cookie

Heart Grew 3 Sizes Sugar Cookie

Who-ville Tree Cookie Decorating Kit, 2 Sizes Too Small Cupcake

Grinch Donut

Max’s Gingerbread Blondie

Who-bilicious Cinnamon Roll, Grinchmas Kettle Corn, Chocolate Peppermint Churro and Apple Cranberry Whoopie Pie.

Grinch’s Heart Lemonade, Who Cold Brew

Max’s Reindeer Fuel

Who-ville Snowball Fight, Hot Apple Cider, Hot Chocolate and Peppermint Hot Chocolate.

Illumination’s Merry Minions, Minion Cafe: Minions Christmas Tree Tots: Loaded tater tots with queso, crema, scallions, bacon, diced tomatoes and a Parmesan cracker star.



Carl’s Rockin Around the Brisket Melt: Brisket with chimichurri, provolone, and roasted garlic aioli.

Otto’s Holiday Mac Attack: White queso macaroni and cheese topped with tortilla strips.

Mel’s Merry Melty Melt: Grilled cheese served with holiday tomato and pesto bisque.

El Macho’s Festive Nachos: Red and green chips with chicken tinga, pico de gallo, guacamole and lime crema.

Chicken Stuart’s Holiday Roast: Herb half chicken with Minion tots and gravy.

Bob’s Banana Pudding: Nutella pudding with vanilla wafers, banana pudding, whipped topping, a printed candy decoration and edible glitter.

Merry Minion Cookie: A Santa Minion sugar cookie.

Kevin’s Holiday Churro Bites: Mini churros dusted in red and green.

Minions Holiday Banana Treat: Milk, banana puree, vanilla syrup and half-and-half with whipped cream and crushed vanilla wafers.

Merry Minions Banana Cold Brew: Cold brew with banana and vanilla syrups, banana sweet cream cold foam, a mistletoe candy and holiday sprinkles.

Very Merry Minion Lemonade: Lemonade, pineapple juice and banana syrup with a cherry Pop Rocks marshmallow rim and a marshmallow treat present.

Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Three Broomsticks: Holiday Dinner: Roasted turkey breast, turkey gravy, stuffing, maple-glazed carrots, roasted Brussels sprouts, bacon-wrapped sausage and cranberry glaze.



Pumpkin Pasty: A pumpkin-shaped pastry filled with spiced pumpkin cream.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, Toadstool Cafe: Snowman Cake (Mario): Cinnamon streusel cake with cookie butter mousse and a brownie tree. Chef Toad Short Rib Special: Braised short rib with beef demi-glace, mushrooms and polenta.

More seasonal offerings around the park: Mulligan’s Irish Pub, Upper Lot: Old Fashioned Irish Holiday, made with whiskey, fig puree, lime juice, orange juice and old-fashioned mix, garnished with half a fig.

Mel’s Diner, Upper Lot: Festive Fried Chicken Sandwich with cabbage and kale slaw, stuffing and cranberry aioli, served with fries; and a Brisket Burger with smoked brisket, barbecue sauce, American cheese and pickles.

Cocina Mexicana, Upper Lot: Carne Asada California Burrito with fries, pico de gallo, guacamole and cheese, served with chips; and Chili Cheese Tamales with chicken tamales, chili and cheese, served with rice and refried beans.

Carne Asada California Burrito with fries, pico de gallo, guacamole and cheese, served with chips; and Chili Cheese Tamales with chicken tamales, chili and cheese, served with rice and refried beans. Lard Lad Donuts, Upper Lot: Frosting the D’oh Man, a giant vanilla donut with cookie butter icing and drizzle

Cromulent Cookie Coffee, cold brew with cookie butter cold foam and a donut hole.

Jurassic Cafe, Lower Lot: Milk and Cookies Cold Brew, a chocolate cold brew with sweet cream cold foam and cookie crisps.

Yuletide Island Spritz, made with dark rum, pineapple, cranberry, and lime juices, cinnamon and vanilla, topped with cranberry ginger ale, fresh cranberries, and a candy cane.

Drift & Dine, Upper Lot: Vegan Holiday Turkey Leg, made with tofu and served with roasted Brussels sprouts and cranberry chutney.

Apple Pie Funnel Cake with apple pie filling, caramel, whipped cream, and streusel; and Milk and Cookies Cold Brew.

Beyond the food, a collection of new holiday merchandise will also be available, spotlighting your favorite franchises and characters.

Grinchmas: A new Spirit Jersey, wreath crossbody bag, headband, and Grinch and Max plush.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: A holiday Spirit Jersey and a new Lug crossbody bag.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD: A festive hoodie, holiday-themed backpack and collectible plush.

Hello Kitty and Friends: A Hello Kitty headband and cardigan.

A Hello Kitty headband and cardigan. Merry Minions: A headband, Spirit Jersey and Lug crossbody bag.

Shrek the Halls: A Spirit Jersey and themed headband.

Universal CityWalk Hollywood will also offer limited-time seasonal food and drinks at Antojitos Cocina Mexicana, NBC Sports Grill & Brew, The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, VIVO Italian Kitchen and Voodoo Doughnut.

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