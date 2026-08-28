Universal Studios Japan Reportedly Planning Major Expansion, And the Park has Responded
Universal Studios Japan has responded to reports its planning to expand.
Universal Destinations & Experiences has been in the middle of a major expansion period, and Universal Studios Japan may be next in line to grow.
What's Happening:
- A report from Kyodo News (via Nihon Keizai Shimbun) cites "people familiar with the matter," claiming that USJ is eyeing a nearby 60,000 square meter plot of land formerly home to Nippon Steel Corp for future expansion.
- According to the report, the current lease expires in 2027, and when it does, Universal Studios Japan will move to take it over.
- The Osaka city government is among multiple current owners of the land. Mayor Hideyuki Yokoyama said an announcement regarding future plans for the land will be made next week.
- If the land is acquired, the total size of Universal Studios Japan will grow by about 10%.
- Universal Studios Japan has steadily grown to become one of the most visited theme parks in the world. It saw over 16 million visitors in 2024, making it the third most visited park in the world.
- A USJ expansion would be the latest in an unprecedented era of growth for Universal parks which has included Epic Universe, Universal Horror Unleashed, and Universal Kids Resort, just in the last couple of years.
What They're Saying:
- While the news is potentially exciting, the park itself is downplaying the report. In a statement released by the park reads: "A report concerning the expansion of our park appeared today in the newspaper Nihon Keizai Shimbun. The information contained in the report was not based on any announcement made by our company. When there are matters to disclose, the company will provide information in a timely and appropriate manner. We remain dedicated to enhancing the park, creating unforgettable moments, and providing even greater excitement for our guests.
- While USJ is clearly distancing itself from the initial report, it should be said the statement is not a denial.
More Universal Studios Japan News:
- Universal Studios Japan was the first park to receive a Super Nintendo World, which recently celebrated its 5th anniversary.
- Earlier this year Universal announced a major agreement that will bring Pokemon to Universal Studios Japan, a deal that is expected to bring the characters to domestic Universal parks as well.
- Universal Studios Japan is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary.