Universal United Kingdom Resort Officially Named as Construction Start Approaches
The name and logo for Universal's UK Resort have been revealed as the start of construction draws near.
The name for the soon-to-be under construction Universal resort in the U.K. has officially been revealed as Universal United Kingdom Resort.
What's Happening:
- Construction will begin soon on Universal Destinations & Experiences’ first theme park in Europe, which was officially announced back in April 2025.
- Located in Bedford, UK and just 45 minutes outside of London, Universal United Kingdom Resort will include a world-class theme park featuring several immersive lands with innovative attractions and story-driven experiences, alongside a 500-room hotel and a retail, dining, and entertainment complex.
- This comes after planning permission on the project was approved by the UK government back late last year.
- In fact, the government really seems to be on board with the project, as they will support it with an investment of £1.3 billion on regional and local community infrastructure to ensure the park can operate successfully, with improved transport links for local residents and visitors from across the UK and abroad.
- Meanwhile, Comcast (the parent company of Universal Destinations & Experiences) will invest over £5 billion in the entertainment resort complex during the expected 5 years of construction, as well as an additional £1 billion in capital investment over the first 10 years of operation.
- Universal United Kingdom Resort is projected to create 28,000 jobs between construction and operation across a range of industries, and is estimated to generate nearly £50 billion of economic benefit for the UK.
- Universal United Kingdom Resort is currently projected to open in 2031.
- The name and logo for the new theme park and resort were unveiled today by Brian Roberts, Chairman of Comcast Corporation and Mark Woodbury, Chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences, alongside Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy.
What They're Saying:
- Brian Roberts and Mike Cavanagh, Co-CEOs of Comcast Corporation: “This is a proud moment for our company as we bring the first Universal theme park and resort to Europe. The United Kingdom is a highly attractive market and builds on the significant investments we’ve made elsewhere around the globe to create extraordinary experiences for millions of guests that are rooted in the stories and worlds only Universal can deliver.”
- Mark Woodbury, Chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences: “We have a bold ambition to bring Universal’s innovative and immersive experiences to new audiences. Universal United Kingdom Resort reflects that long-term strategy focused on key markets while continuing to enhance our existing parks and strengthen our position as a destination of choice for guests.”
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