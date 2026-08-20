Xfinity Diamond Members Can Redeem Free Tickets to Universal Orlando During Member Celebration
You'll want to be quick though, as the celebration only runs for 10 days – through August 30.
Eligible Xfinity Members have the chance to redeem two free tickets to the Universal Orlando Resort.
What's Happening:
- Today, Comcast's Xfinity launched their Xfinity Member Celebration, a 10-day event running through August 30 that gives members access to bonus rewards, exclusive experiences, sweepstakes and limited-time savings.
- All of Comcast NBCUniversal's portfolio of brands are included in the celebration – which, of course, includes Universal Orlando.
- Eligible Diamond members can redeem two free tickets to the theme parks of Universal Orlando.
- In addition to the Universal Orlando offer, members can access more than a dozen limited-time perks, including discounts on electronics, savings on Bravo merchandise, subscription offers and sweepstakes opportunities.
- Available automatically and at no additional cost, Xfinity Membership rewards eligible customers with weekly perks, discounts and exclusive experiences throughout the year. During the Member Celebration, members receive an expanded collection of bonus entertainment, shopping and travel-related offers available for a limited time.
- All Xfinity Member Celebration perks and sweepstakes are available through the Xfinity app.
More Universal Orlando News:
- The darker side of magic takes over The Wizarding World of Harry Potter this fall, with the return of Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle.
- An iconic and spooky element of The Simpsons is reportedly set to make its way to Universal Studios.
- This year, the fog of Halloween Horror Nights is extending further than ever before as new offerings make their way to the hotels of Universal Orlando.
- Epic Universe will be a big part of the holiday celebration at Universal Orlando this year – which kicks off on November 14.
Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning