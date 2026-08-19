Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle Projection Show Returns to Universal Orlando for First Time Since 2022

The spooky projection show takes place on Hogwarts Castle at Universal Islands of Adventure.

The darker side of magic takes over The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando this fall, with the return of Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle.

What's Happening:

The popular projection show, Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle, will return to Universal Islands of Adventure on select nights from September 5 through November 1, 2026.

This marks the first showings of the spooky projection show since 2022, once again unleashing Dementors, Death Eaters, and more of Lord Voldemort’s legions upon Hogwarts castle. Guests will be swept into an ominous spectacle featuring state-of-the-art projection mapping, special effects, lights, and music from the iconic Harry Potter films – bringing them face-to-face with the darker side of magic.

Over at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley in Universal Studios Florida, guests can encounter Death Eaters, Lord Voldemort’s most loyal followers, as they roam the shadows of Knockturn Alley from August 27 through November 1, 2026.

A variety of Dark Arts-inspired merchandise, including a newly released Second Generation Interactive Wand crafted after the wand wielded by Lord Voldemort himself, will be available for guests to shop.

For an extra dose of Dark magic, guests can explore Borgin and Burkes, a shadowy shop infamous for its shady patrons and powerful, unusual objects tucked away in Knockturn Alley within Diagon Alley.

All of this comes as Universal Orlando gets ready to host Halloween Horror Nights 35, which officially kicks off on Friday, August 28.

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