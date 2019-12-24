TV Recap: “Star Wars Resistance” Season 2, Episode 12 – “The Missing Agent”

Hello and welcome to Laughing Place’s weekly recap of the Disney XD animated series Star Wars Resistance from Lucasfilm Animation. In this week’s episode, entitled “The Missing Agent,” a Resistance spy named Norath Kev (voiced by Hamilton actor Daveed Diggs) is on the run on the desert planet Varkana. He dashes into an apartment and sends a distress call just before a fearsome Iktotchi bounty hunter called Ax Tagrin (True Blood’s Joe Manganiello) breaks in and takes the Duros hostage.

Aboard the Colossus, Kazuda Xiono (Christopher Sean) picks up the distress call, but Captain Doza (Jason Hightower) says it feels like a trap. But Jarek Yeager (Scott Lawrence) backs Kaz’s desire to check it out, so he and Synara San (Nazneen Contractor) join him on an expedition down to Vargo Spaceport with droid CB-23. On their way to the spot where CB is honing in on the signal, they’re spotted by a Gran shopkeeper named Lechee (former Saturday Night Live cast member Fred Armisen) who turns out to be an informant for Ax.

The group finds Norath’s empty apartment and locates the source of the signal, accompanied by a data rod containing a list of First Order contacts, on which Lechee is included. Suddenly Ax busts into the living quarters again and a fight breaks out between the bounty hunter and our heroes. Synara proves to be a worthy foe for the mercenary, but he escapes anyway, and our heroes make their way back to the marketplace where they decide to confront Lechee.

Kaz threatens torture by CB making a very annoying noise, but it’s ultimately Synara’s influence that gets Lechee to give up the location of Ax’s ship. She destroys the Gran’s communicator so he can’t warn their enemy ahead of time, and our gang travels to the docking bay, where they find Norath dazed in captivity in the ship’s hold. But it turns out to be a trap, and the boarding ramp slams shut with Kaz, Yeager, CB, and Norath still inside. Ax reports to Commander Pryde (Liam McIntyre) about his newly acquired bounties and takes off, agreeing to meet the First Order at a predetermined rendezvous point.

Outside the ship, Synara fires a few blasts before jumping on a speeder to follow. In the hold, Kaz decides the best move is to find a way to bring the ship down, so he has CB hack into the scomp link and overheat the engine. The ship blows a fuse, but so does CB, and the whole thing comes crashing to the ground. Norath hurts his leg in the impact, and Ax pursues the team as they hobble away from the wreckage. Another firefight breaks out as our heroes take cover. Kaz blindsides Ax, but the bounty hunter is too powerful for him.

All of a sudden Synara finally shows up on the speeder, and she and Yeager take on Ax as Kaz and Norath flee on the bike, leaving a damaged CB-23 behind. At a safe distance, Kaz calls Doza for an emergency evac, but the captain informs him the First Order has already arrived. We see a Star Destroyer sending TIE Fighters and transport shuttles down to the planet, and we get our first real cliffhanger of the season as we wonder if Yeager and Synara survived their duel with Ax. So much excitement! So many guest stars! So few episodes remain!

Next week: “Breakout”