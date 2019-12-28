Customizable, Print on Demand Baby Yoda Shirts Come to Magic Kingdom

Finally! Some new Baby Yoda merchandise has arrived at Walt Disney World and we are beyond thrilled. Guests can now custom print tee shirts starring The Child.

He’s here! He’s here! The oh so adorable tiny alien fans were introduced to in Disney+’s new series The Mandalorian can now be front and center on a custom tee shirt that you design.

The new merchandise offering is now available in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom in the gift shop located at the exit of Space Mountain. Guests can choose from two custom designs: Baby Yoda without text or Baby Yoda “I Take Naps”

Each shirt is $29.99 for the standard design and choice of shirt color. Additionally, Disney is also selling two pre-made designs: The Child and Star Wars The Mandalorian.

What do you think of Baby Yoda? Which shirt is your favorite? Let us know!