TV Recap: “Star Wars Resistance” Season 2, Episode 14 – “The Mutiny”

Hello and welcome to Laughing Place’s weekly recap of the Disney XD animated series Star Wars Resistance from Lucasfilm Animation. In the latest episode, entitled “The Mutiny,” the pirates have arranged a meeting with someone Kragan Gorr (voiced by Gary Anthony Williams) calls “the best weapons dealer in this part of the galaxy,” who turns out to be professional thief Sidon Ithano (David Acord) AKA the “Crimson Corsair,” as spotted in Maz Kanata’s castle in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and at the final celebration in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Ithano is looking to unload a battalion of old B2 battle droids left over from the Clone Wars, and Kragan attempts to negotiate the price to no avail. After the purchase, he tells his men the droids will be “perfect to take over the Colossus.” Back aboard the refueling station, Captain Doza (Jason Hightower) tells Synara San (Nazneen Contractor) he has no choice but to watch over the pirates after their recent actions. Synara argues he is essentially keeping them prisoner against their will.

Kragan arrives back on the Colossus and dumps some of his cargo crates into space– attached to cable tethers– before being confronted by Doza. Tensions run high between the two leaders, but Kragan buys time by delivering some decoy supplies to Doza. After the confrontation the pirates reel in their real prizes: the battle droids. Later, Kazuda Xiono (Christopher Sean) visits Doza’s office and overhears Doza and Jarek Yeager (Scott Lawrence) assigning a project to Neeku Vozo (Josh Brener), the Nikto mechanic and Kaz’s best buddy on the station. Kaz follows Neeku and it becomes clear that Doza is using this mission as a test of some sort.

Meanwhile, Kragan has Synara visit the marketplace, ostensibly to check if those supplies have been distributed, but really to get her out of the way so he can unpack and check out the battle droids, which do not work properly upon their initial power-ups. Neeku happens to arrive at the pirates’ hangar at just that moment, saying he is there to run a diagnostic, but Kragan offers him a job helping to fix the droids. Neeku is fascinated by these models and says he has experience repairing all sorts of droids. Kragan claims these will be gifts to Doza to act as security for the station once they’re operational. Suddenly a B1 battle droid stowaway stumbles out of one of the crates, and Kragan sees it as an added bonus. The pirates begin overseeing Neeku’s work fixing the droids.

Elsewhere, Kaz complains to Synara about Neeku’s behavior, and she says she’ll get him access to the pirates’ hangar. The B1 battle droid acts as an assistant of sort as Neeku begins his task, inquiring about the origin of the droids to unresponsive pirates. Once the droids are up and running, Kragan celebrates but then locks Neeku away in a shipping container, saying the Nikto will become the head of maintenance after he takes over the ship. Then, Kaz and Synara overhear Kragan’s mutinous speech to his crew. The droids begin marching out into the station, discover our heroes, and lock them in with Neeku. The pirates begin invading the rest of the ship, deactivating many of the systems and Doza’s security droids.

Fortunately, Neeku says he has a plan and has Kaz and Synara step back from the container’s door. A blast of energy later, and the B1 droid breaks them out. Synara steals a few pirate blasters and the four head out. In the command tower, Doza and his personal droid 4D-M1N (Mary Elizabeth McGlynn) face off against the pirates, but 4D gets taken out in the crossfire and Doza gets very angry. On their way to the rescue, Synara takes out a B2 battle droid, Kaz stuns the Trandoshan pirate Skreek (also Jason Hightower), and Neeku knocks out the Weequay Drell (David Shaughnessy) with a tool. They climb up a disabled elevator shaft to the command tower, but find it deserted. Kragan has taken Doza and Yeager to the hangar to have them “walk the plank” into outer space.

Kaz, Synara, Neeku, and the B1 droid arrive at the hangar and are immediately surrounded by the B2 battle droids. But Neeku gives a command and the B1 orders the rest to stand down and imprison all the pirates, which they instinctively follow. It seems Neeku had secretly built in a failsafe while working to repair the droids. Instead of imprisoning them further, Synara convinces Doza to allow the pirates to leave with their hyperdrive deactivated, under the condition that they never again return to the Colossus. She then also tells Kragan to consider her debt to him repaid as he and his crew disembark on the Galleon. Kaz is upset that Yeager and Doza enlisted Neeku to spy on Kragan without telling him, and Neeku accidentally drops some major burns on Kaz while attempting to pay him a compliment about his somewhat less-than-covert espionage skills.

Next week: “The New World” and “No Place Safe”