TV Recap: “Star Wars Resistance” Season 2, Episode 14 – “The Mutiny”

by | Jan 6, 2020 10:26 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Hello and welcome to Laughing Place’s weekly recap of the Disney XD animated series Star Wars Resistance from Lucasfilm Animation. In the latest episode, entitled “The Mutiny,” the pirates have arranged a meeting with someone Kragan Gorr (voiced by Gary Anthony Williams) calls “the best weapons dealer in this part of the galaxy,” who turns out to be professional thief Sidon Ithano (David Acord) AKA the “Crimson Corsair,” as spotted in Maz Kanata’s castle in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and at the final celebration in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Ithano is looking to unload a battalion of old B2 battle droids left over from the Clone Wars, and Kragan attempts to negotiate the price to no avail. After the purchase, he tells his men the droids will be “perfect to take over the Colossus.” Back aboard the refueling station, Captain Doza (Jason Hightower) tells Synara San (Nazneen Contractor) he has no choice but to watch over the pirates after their recent actions. Synara argues he is essentially keeping them prisoner against their will.

Kragan arrives back on the Colossus and dumps some of his cargo crates into space– attached to cable tethers– before being confronted by Doza. Tensions run high between the two leaders, but Kragan buys time by delivering some decoy supplies to Doza. After the confrontation the pirates reel in their real prizes: the battle droids. Later, Kazuda Xiono (Christopher Sean) visits Doza’s office and overhears Doza and Jarek Yeager (Scott Lawrence) assigning a project to Neeku Vozo (Josh Brener), the Nikto mechanic and Kaz’s best buddy on the station. Kaz follows Neeku and it becomes clear that Doza is using this mission as a test of some sort.

Meanwhile, Kragan has Synara visit the marketplace, ostensibly to check if those supplies have been distributed, but really to get her out of the way so he can unpack and check out the battle droids, which do not work properly upon their initial power-ups. Neeku happens to arrive at the pirates’ hangar at just that moment, saying he is there to run a diagnostic, but Kragan offers him a job helping to fix the droids. Neeku is fascinated by these models and says he has experience repairing all sorts of droids. Kragan claims these will be gifts to Doza to act as security for the station once they’re operational. Suddenly a B1 battle droid stowaway stumbles out of one of the crates, and Kragan sees it as an added bonus. The pirates begin overseeing Neeku’s work fixing the droids.

Elsewhere, Kaz complains to Synara about Neeku’s behavior, and she says she’ll get him access to the pirates’ hangar. The B1 battle droid acts as an assistant of sort as Neeku begins his task, inquiring about the origin of the droids to unresponsive pirates. Once the droids are up and running, Kragan celebrates but then locks Neeku away in a shipping container, saying the Nikto will become the head of maintenance after he takes over the ship. Then, Kaz and Synara overhear Kragan’s mutinous speech to his crew. The droids begin marching out into the station, discover our heroes, and lock them in with Neeku. The pirates begin invading the rest of the ship, deactivating many of the systems and Doza’s security droids.

Fortunately, Neeku says he has a plan and has Kaz and Synara step back from the container’s door. A blast of energy later, and the B1 droid breaks them out. Synara steals a few pirate blasters and the four head out. In the command tower, Doza and his personal droid 4D-M1N (Mary Elizabeth McGlynn) face off against the pirates, but 4D gets taken out in the crossfire and Doza gets very angry. On their way to the rescue, Synara takes out a B2 battle droid, Kaz stuns the Trandoshan pirate Skreek (also Jason Hightower), and Neeku knocks out the Weequay Drell (David Shaughnessy) with a tool. They climb up a disabled elevator shaft to the command tower, but find it deserted. Kragan has taken Doza and Yeager to the hangar to have them “walk the plank” into outer space.

Kaz, Synara, Neeku, and the B1 droid arrive at the hangar and are immediately surrounded by the B2 battle droids. But Neeku gives a command and the B1 orders the rest to stand down and imprison all the pirates, which they instinctively follow. It seems Neeku had secretly built in a failsafe while working to repair the droids. Instead of imprisoning them further, Synara convinces Doza to allow the pirates to leave with their hyperdrive deactivated, under the condition that they never again return to the Colossus. She then also tells Kragan to consider her debt to him repaid as he and his crew disembark on the Galleon. Kaz is upset that Yeager and Doza enlisted Neeku to spy on Kragan without telling him, and Neeku accidentally drops some major burns on Kaz while attempting to pay him a compliment about his somewhat less-than-covert espionage skills.

Next week: “The New World” and “No Place Safe”

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend