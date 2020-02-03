TV Review – Blumhouse’s “Into the Dark: My Valentine” on Hulu

by | Feb 3, 2020 11:35 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

From the sinister minds that brought you The Purge, Happy Death Day and Paranormal Activity, comes the Hulu original horror series Into the Dark, which turns every holiday into a complete nightmare. The horror anthology series features different actors in each episode, with a new episode being released each month focusing on a holiday from that month.

The latest episode of Into the Dark is titled “My Valentine,” and it is the second installment in the series to (at least loosely) focus on Valentine’s Day. It follows an aspiring musician who is dealing with a haunted past, including an ex boyfriend who stole her look and music to create a new big popstar.

Into the Dark has been all over the place in terms of the type of horror stories it tells and the style in which it tells them. So whenever you start the latest installment, you really have no idea what to expect. With that being said, the first 30 minutes or so of “My Valentine” might have you questioning exactly what you’re watching.

It doesn’t take long for the episode to introduce you to some completely ridiculous, over-the-top characters, including a side character who has an eye patch that is never explained and doesn’t have anything to do with the story or the character himself. Why an eye patch? Was it the actor’s choice? We’ll never know.

And it only gets crazier when we’re introduced to story’s antagonist: Royal (Benedict Samuel). I know, right? Already crazy, his name is Royal. The eccentric and almost cartoonish character fills the first 30 minutes with confusion and dozens of “who talks like that?” moments. And he never really slows down. On top of that, there is a whole lot of very strange editing that makes it feel like you’re watching half of this episode through an Instagram filter. That never really goes away either.

So if the characters don’t change and the story stays on the same path, what happens at that 30-minute mark that changed it for me, you ask? Well that’s just about where it all clicks that this whole thing is just going to be ridiculous and you just roll with it.

The villain, while constantly threatening never really feels like all that much of a threat. As opposed to a calculated killer like we’ve seen in previous episodes like “School Spirit,” this guy kind of just stumbles from one victim to the next and things just seem to always break his way. His reactions to killing and his dialogue in between killings are so crazy that you just can’t help but laugh.

“My Valentine” does provide a very likeable and believable protagonist in Valentine (Britt Baron). Aside from her habit of sporadically passing out so that we can get a flashback to her time with Royal, she’s a straight-forward and relatable character.

One warning I find myself providing with Into the Dark more frequently now is for gore. “My Valentine” has plenty of it, with shots that tend to linger just a little too long. If you’re not into gory horror, be prepared to look away from the screen a few times.

Overall, “My Valentine” may not be what I expected when I started it, but it’s still pretty entertaining. It never gets quite as crazy or fun as December’s “A Nasty Piece of Work,” which became a straight up comedy by the end, but it walks that line, keeping one foot firmly on the slasher horror side.

“My Valentine” will debut on Hulu on Friday, February 7. Be sure to check out our reviews of previous episodes and check back each month to see just what Into the Dark has in store next.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend