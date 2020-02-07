Disney+ Watch Guide: February 7-13

by | Feb 7, 2020 9:29 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Disney+ debuts a brand-new movie this week with Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, which enjoyed a short theatrical release earlier this month at the Sundance Film Festival (click here to read our review from the festival). This week also brings new episodes of continuing series like Diary of a Future President, Marvel Hero Project, and One Day at Disney Shorts, But in the Library highlights section, you’ll find some very important anniversaries happening this week. Most notably, Walt Disney’s classic animated feature Pinocchio turns 80, a classic Pluto short turns 70, and Tigger’s starring role in The Tigger Movie turns 20. Each of these milestone anniversaries can be celebrated by streaming each title this week on Disney+!

New Exclusives

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

“Directed by award-winning filmmaker Tom McCarthy, Disney+’s Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, based on the best-selling book of the same name, follows the hilarious exploits of our quirky, deadpan hero, Timmy Failure, who, along with his 1,500-pound polar bear partner Total, operates Total Failure Inc., a Portland detective agency.”

Diary of a Future President – “The National Mall”

“In an effort to stop waiting for womanhood to come to them, Elena and Sasha stray from their usual mall stores to the forbidden Intimates & More – which leads Elena to become an accidental criminal. Bobby’s friends throw a kickback to try to help Bobby get more alone time with Monyca. Gabi tries to prove to her boss that she’s perfect for the new case at work.”

Marvel Hero Project – “Dynamic Danielle”

“After a trip from California to build a house for a family in Mexico, Daniella decided she needed to keep building. She dedicated her time to fundraising for materials and trip costs to build more homes, with over a dozen families benefiting directly from her efforts. She’s also a leader, inspiring other young people to follow in her footsteps. Now, Marvel recognizes her as a true Super Hero.”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Grace Lee”

“Disney Publishing Worldwide’s Grace Lee provides an intimate look into the world of illustration and storytelling. Lee’s interest in the power of images began at an early age and inspired her to work in the visual arts. Today, Grace spends her days collaborating with filmmakers and other creatives to extend Disney’s most beloved stories from screen to book.”

Disney Family Sundays – “Toy Story Toy Bins”

“The Freeman family joins host Amber Kemp-Gerstel for a craft inspired by Pixar’s Toy Story films.”

New on Disney+

Old Dogs

“An unlucky in love divorcee and a fun-loving bachelor have their lives turned upside down when they’re unexpectedly charged with the care of six-year-old twins, all while on the verge of the biggest business deal of their lives.”

Library Highlights

80th Anniversary – Pinocchio

Walt Disney’s second animated feature Pinocchio held its world premiere on February 7th, 1940, in New York City. Celebrate 80 years of wishing on stars on Disney+.

70th Anniversary – Pluto and the Gopher

Pluto faced off against a gopher in Minnie’s garden for the first time on February 9th, 1940. Celebrate 70 years of this classic short.

20th Anniversary – The Tigger Movie

The wonderful thing about Tiggers is that they have their own movie! Released on February 11th, 2000, The Tigger Movie was the first theatrically released Winnie the Pooh film since 1977. Celebrate 20 years of the "Whoopty-Dooper-Loopty-Looper-Alley-Ooper-Bounce.”

5th Anniversary – Bad Hair Day

Disney Channel stars Laura Marano and Leigh-Allyn Baker co-star in Bad Hair Day, a DCOM that premiered on Friday, February 13th, 2015, about a high school student with the worst hair ever on prom day who teams up with a cop in order to get to a salon in time for the big dance.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend