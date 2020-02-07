Disney+ Watch Guide: February 7-13

Disney+ debuts a brand-new movie this week with Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, which enjoyed a short theatrical release earlier this month at the Sundance Film Festival (click here to read our review from the festival). This week also brings new episodes of continuing series like Diary of a Future President, Marvel Hero Project, and One Day at Disney Shorts, But in the Library highlights section, you’ll find some very important anniversaries happening this week. Most notably, Walt Disney’s classic animated feature Pinocchio turns 80, a classic Pluto short turns 70, and Tigger’s starring role in The Tigger Movie turns 20. Each of these milestone anniversaries can be celebrated by streaming each title this week on Disney+!

New Exclusives

“Directed by award-winning filmmaker Tom McCarthy, Disney+’s Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, based on the best-selling book of the same name, follows the hilarious exploits of our quirky, deadpan hero, Timmy Failure, who, along with his 1,500-pound polar bear partner Total, operates Total Failure Inc., a Portland detective agency.”

Diary of a Future President – “The National Mall”

“In an effort to stop waiting for womanhood to come to them, Elena and Sasha stray from their usual mall stores to the forbidden Intimates & More – which leads Elena to become an accidental criminal. Bobby’s friends throw a kickback to try to help Bobby get more alone time with Monyca. Gabi tries to prove to her boss that she’s perfect for the new case at work.”

“After a trip from California to build a house for a family in Mexico, Daniella decided she needed to keep building. She dedicated her time to fundraising for materials and trip costs to build more homes, with over a dozen families benefiting directly from her efforts. She’s also a leader, inspiring other young people to follow in her footsteps. Now, Marvel recognizes her as a true Super Hero.”

“Disney Publishing Worldwide’s Grace Lee provides an intimate look into the world of illustration and storytelling. Lee’s interest in the power of images began at an early age and inspired her to work in the visual arts. Today, Grace spends her days collaborating with filmmakers and other creatives to extend Disney’s most beloved stories from screen to book.”

Disney Family Sundays – “Toy Story Toy Bins”

“The Freeman family joins host Amber Kemp-Gerstel for a craft inspired by Pixar’s Toy Story films.”

New on Disney+

“An unlucky in love divorcee and a fun-loving bachelor have their lives turned upside down when they’re unexpectedly charged with the care of six-year-old twins, all while on the verge of the biggest business deal of their lives.”

Library Highlights

80th Anniversary – Pinocchio

Walt Disney’s second animated feature Pinocchio held its world premiere on February 7th, 1940, in New York City. Celebrate 80 years of wishing on stars on Disney+.

70th Anniversary – Pluto and the Gopher

Pluto faced off against a gopher in Minnie’s garden for the first time on February 9th, 1940. Celebrate 70 years of this classic short.

20th Anniversary – The Tigger Movie

The wonderful thing about Tiggers is that they have their own movie! Released on February 11th, 2000, The Tigger Movie was the first theatrically released Winnie the Pooh film since 1977. Celebrate 20 years of the "Whoopty-Dooper-Loopty-Looper-Alley-Ooper-Bounce.”

5th Anniversary – Bad Hair Day

Disney Channel stars Laura Marano and Leigh-Allyn Baker co-star in Bad Hair Day, a DCOM that premiered on Friday, February 13th, 2015, about a high school student with the worst hair ever on prom day who teams up with a cop in order to get to a salon in time for the big dance.