Disney+ Watch Guide: February 21-27

This week has been long-anticipated by diehard Star Wars fans with the premiere of the seventh and now final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, bringing resolution to a story that was previously left hanging. On that same theme, the end of the week will bring the complete series of Star Wars: Resistance to the streaming service, further expanding the Star Wars content on Disney+. New episodes of other exclusives also make their debut, like Disney’s Fairytale Weddings, Diary of a Future President, and Marvel Hero Project. In our Library Highlights section, we’ve highlighted a milestone Mickey Mouse anniversary, celebrate Mardi Gras, and have a special watch guide in celebration of the theatrical release of The Call of the Wild.

New Exclusives

“Captain Rex and the Bad Batch must infiltrate an enemy base on Anaxes.”

Disney’s Fairytale Weddings – “Alaska to Marry Me”

“TIn an elaborate proposal, Jesse surprises girlfriend Alyssa with lots of ice on top of a glacier. Kylee and Ty celebrate their wedding in front of Cinderella Castle with award winning country star Chris Janson and a pretty impressive dance off!”

“When Elena gets detention, she discovers a new group of kids who are so much more than their reputation. Bobby is psyched to watch a cult classic with his buddies, but is surprised when the movie forces him to reveal an aspect of his life that he wasn’t prepared to share. Meanwhile, Gabi is bummed to have lost an important case to a bigger firm, only to be significantly cheered up by Sam.”

Marvel Hero Project – “The Amazing Animal Ally”

“Genesis is a fierce advocate for the care and safekeeping of all kinds of creatures, and her activism is inspiring others to follow her lead. She dedicates her time volunteering to help protect all kinds of animals, ensuring they have safe environments and receive treatment when they are injured. Now, Marvel recognizes her compassion and service as she becomes a member of Marvel’s Hero Project.”

“Vince Caro, Senior Recording & Mixing Engineer at Pixar Animation Studios, captures the magic of sound in Pixar films. Working with some of the most dynamic filmmaking and acting talent in animation, Vince’s job is nothing short of exciting. Through recording voice over, sound effects, music and more, Caro is responsible for making visuals come to life through sound.”

“The Pyle-Lawrence ladies join host Amber Kemp-Gerstel for a craft inspired by Disney’s The Aristocats.”

New on Disney+

The first two seasons of this adorable National Geographic Wild show celebrates peculiar animal relationships, like a cat and an orangutan or a dog and a cheetah.

Star Wars: The Legacy Revealed (Coming Soon)

This 2007 documentary produced for the History Channel that makes connections between the saga and Greek mythology, featuring interviews with Stephen Colbert and Peter Jackson.

Albert Lin takes you to ancient lost cities and uses cutting edge technology to offer 3D scanning of the area in mysterious places like El Dorado and Stonehenge.

Star Wars: Resistance – Season 2

Coming February 25th, you can stream the second and final season of Star Wars: Resistance, set within the timeline of the sequel trilogy.

Library Highlights

85th Anniversary – The Band Concert

Mickey Mouse made his Technicolor debut on February 23rd, 1935, in this classic short where a whistle-blowing duck and a whirlwind disrupt a peaceful concert in the park conducted by Mickey himself.

Mardi Gras – The Princess and the Frog

Mardi Gras kicks off on February 25th. Celebrate with The Princess and the Frog, which not only takes place in New Orleans but also occurs during the celebration!

In celebration of The Call of the Wild, we’ve assembled a list of Heroic Dog Stories on Disney+ with a similar theme. There’s even another adaptation of a Jack London novel on the list, Disney’s White Fang.

Toy Fair – Toy Story Series

New York Toy Fair is this weekend and you can celebrate at home with a Toy Story marathon! Disney+ has all four films, plus all of the Toy Story Toons and Forky Asks a Question shorts.

