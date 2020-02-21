Social Reaction Roundup – “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” Season 7 Premiere

Revived, The Clone Wars has been. The seventh season of Lucasfilm’s animated series set between Episodes II and III of the larger Star Wars saga premiered today on Disney+, and reactions from fans are already pouring in.

Let’s comb through Twitter and pick out some of the best responses from viewers who have already taken in the first episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars season seven, entitled “The Bad Batch.”

Hopefully everyone has had a chance to see The Bad Batch by now. How freaking beautiful is the new and improved animation? Not drastic enough to change the look but just enough to soften some edges. Gorgeous! #TheCloneWars pic.twitter.com/51DP9aKygV — TheForce.Net (@theforcenet) February 22, 2020

Many of the reactions to The Clone Wars premiere have very nice things to say about the show’s improved look and animation style, complimenting the countless talented contributors to the series over at Lucasfilm Animation.

"The Bad Batch" was 24 minutes of Star Wars greatness! Thank you Dave Filoni #TheCloneWars pic.twitter.com/ebMGcx2dbL — Jeremy Prime (@DDayCobra) February 21, 2020

Other fans praised the episode specifically, noting that “The Bad Batch” represented a continuation of the top quality storytelling they’d come to expect from series showrunner Dave Filoni.

He only said five words this episode but I LOVE HIMMMM#TheCloneWars #anakin pic.twitter.com/8zt4NcDfks — Court ➳ (@Court_rankin) February 21, 2020

Some viewers made the observation that Anakin Skywalker wasn’t quite the focal point of this season premiere episode, but appreciated his new longer-haired look anyhow.

Just sitting here thinking thank you @dave_filoni and the entire team at LFL while watching the #TheCloneWars trending. That was so much fun! pic.twitter.com/FYThx9jErt — Brian Sims (@BrianMSims) February 21, 2020

Lots of folks are simply expressing thanks that the show has returned at all, considering it seemed like a lost cause for a number of years.

Me being excited #TheCloneWars is back while also remembering the Siege of Mandalore episodes are going to destroy me emotionally. pic.twitter.com/jw2fbFnmkp — Todd Desgrosseilliers (@toddnosebest) February 21, 2020

Others are looking ahead to the coming weeks, as long-anticipated story arcs will finally come to fruition.

Me after watching #TheCloneWars season 7 episode 1: pic.twitter.com/WK48ElO5LN — ✧*:･ﾟ| tcw s7 spoilers !! (@padmesanckin) February 21, 2020

More than a few fans are already in love with the Bad Batch themselves, which is no surprise considering how unique each of these newly introduced characters turned out to be.

It‘s nice to finally see those episodes not just as reels but fully animated pieces. Somehow it felt as if #TheCloneWars was never off the airwaves. pic.twitter.com/EeHzZBA2EF — Jyn Erso Lives! (@JynErsoLives) February 21, 2020

Observant viewers have noted that this first arc of episodes was already made available on StarWars.com years ago in unfinished form, after premiering at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim in 2015. But they still appreciate getting to see them in a much more polished state.

#TheCloneWars is still the best looking animated series ever produced. Welcome back. — Yakface.com (@yak_face) February 21, 2020

Another new episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, entitled “A Distant Echo,” premieres next Friday, February 28 exclusively on Disney+.