Video: Magic Happens Parade at Night at Disneyland

The day after Disneyland’s new parade Magic Happens debuted with two daytime performances (which you can see here with video and 150 pictures), it had its first performance under the lights. During the day you could tell there were elements that would look better at night – screens, lights in floats, etc. But we had no idea just how alive the parade would come at night.

According to Disneyland’s current schedule, Magic Happens will perform at 3:30p and 6:00p which will not be dark after the soon switch to Daylight Savings Time. Let’s hope this is temporary and we’ll soon see regular performances of this great new parade.