Photos/Video: “Frozen 2” Fashion Window Display Created by FIDM in Collaboration with Disney Store

Arendelle fashion arrived at the Disney Store in Century City, California last week as FIDM (the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising) collaborated with Disney to create a window display inspired by the smash hit animated feature Frozen 2, just in time for the fan-favorite movie’s in-home media release.

At an unveiling event on Tuesday, recent FIDM graduates Paul Hernandez and Tommy Huang presented their designs, which captured the look and feel of Frozen 2 and translated them into “luxury streetwear” based on the four elemental spirits of nature featured in the film: Earth, Wind, Water, and Fire/Ice.

Watch "Frozen 2"-inspired Disney Store window display by FIDM:

FIDM’s co-chair of Fashion Design and spokesperson Nick Verreos was on hand to introduce the display, which included two female and two male garments created by Hernandez and Huang. Verreos himself worked together with his design partner and fellow FIDM co-chair David Paul to create an Elsa-inspired gown. Disney Store guests were invited to view the magical display and then shop for Frozen 2 merchandise, including copies of the movie on Blu-ray.

Two special Limited Edition dolls depicting Anna and Elsa are also arriving at Disney Store beginning at 7:00 AM Pacific Time on Saturday, March 14. These two collectibles retail for $129.99 each and Frozen fans will receive a free collectible key when both dolls are purchased together.

The Frozen 2-inspired window display was on display at the Disney Store in the Westfield Century City shopping mall from Tuesday, February 25 through yesterday, Sunday, March 1. Frozen 2 (starring the voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, and Sterling K. Brown) is now available to own on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.

