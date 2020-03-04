Disneyland Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Indiana Jones Adventure — Food, Photo Ops, and More

This week Disneyland celebrated the 25th anniversary of their Indiana Jones Adventure attraction and the millions of thrills guests have experienced on the ride. To commemorate this milestone, Disneyland had some special offerings for fans to enjoy. From a new Disney Parks Funko Pop! to themed treats and photo ops, there was something for everyone.

Indiana Jones Shirt

Disneyland debuted a limited edition shirt celebrating 25 years of adventure. This treasure was available at Disneyana in Disneyland Park.

Disney Parks Exclusive Funko Pop!

An oversized 10-in figure debuted at Disneyland (and Walt Disney World) that featured the rugged archaeologist in his classic get up. Ready for wherever his journeys take him, Indy is armed with his whip, fedora, and even a gold statue.

Dole Whip

The special Indiana Jones Loaded Dole Whip is available through March 8th and features pineapple/raspberry swirl with fruit, crushed Oreos, Pocky sticks, and a glazed brownie ball. What’s better is this dessert comes with a collectible card with the alphabet of Mara decoder.

Mara Decoder

The dual sided card notates the 25th anniversary and date on one side and the full alphabet decoder on the other.

Char Siu Pork Rub Rice Bowl

Bengal Barbecue will be serving his Rib bowl with Cantonese barbecue sauce and steamed rice through March 8th.

Indy Photo Ops

Finally Disneyland had some anniversary signs perfect for picture taking. “Snakes… Why did it have to be snakes…”

Perfect Ending

To top off this momentous day, we took a ride on Indiana Jones Adventure where we got front seat, drivers side! Don’t worry, we made it out just fine.

All photos by Alex Reif.