Disney+ Watch Guide: March 20-26

This is a big week for Disney+, with the international expansion on March 24th in seven countries. We’re celebrating this week with a list of films inspired by each country, which you’ll find in our “Library Highlights” section along with four milestone anniversaries. There’s a new, exclusive series that starts this week called Disney Insider that will take audiences behind the scenes of what’s new at the Walt Disney Company each week. If you’ve been keeping up with the exclusives each week, you’ll get to experience the season finale of Diary of a Future President in addition to new episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings, Shop Class, One Day at Disney Shorts, and Marvel Hero Project.

In case you missed it, Disney also just announced that Pixar’s Onward will be available to own digitally starting today at 5:00 pm and is coming to Disney+ early on April 3rd. Click here for the whole story. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope you have a magical time on Disney+.

New Exclusives

“American Idol’s Katy Perry in Hawaii. Grace VanderWaal on Stargirl. Inside Pixar’s Onward.”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “Gone With a Trace”

“Ahsoka befriends a pilot but must hide her Jedi past while trying to stop a dangerous droid.”

“College teammates Joi & Lexie have a fairy tale wedding at Disneyland with World Cup champion Brandie Chastain and singing sensation Colbie Collait. Nathan surprises Krystal with a proposal in Paris and help from Adventures By Disney.”

Diary of a Future President – “Two Party System”

“In Tallahassee, Elena has unresolved issues with Jessica, and she decides to take a Senator’s inspiring advice, to find a solution. Bobby struggles with expressing himself and finds comfort in Sam’s guidance. Gabi tries to pretend like everything is fine at work, despite her new normal with Sam.”

“When Hailey realized her twin sister Livy’s ongoing medical care was putting a strain on her family’s finances, she leapt into action.Hailey founded a kids’ organization to reach out and provide community and support for families living with epilepsy, like hers. Now, Marvel makes her a true SuperHero, immortalized in her very own comic book.”

Shop Class – “Bridge or Bust”

“Teams are challenged with designing and building bridges that look great and can support weight.”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “David Muir: World News Tonight Anchor”

“David Muir, Anchor of ABC’s World News Tonight with David Muir, sheds light on his responsibility as a newscaster. Inspired by the likes of Peter Jennings and Diane Sawyer, Muir believes it is his job to break through the chaos of today to deliver straightforward, relevant news to people around the world.”

Disney Family Sundays – “Winnie the Pooh: Flower Pots”

“The Ruvalcaba family joins Amber for a plant-tastic project inspired by Winnie The Pooh.”

New on Disney+

This Disney Channel comedy series from 2015 kickstarted the career of Olivia Holt, with each episode told as a flashback to find out how the opening incident happened.

See the fun that Bingo and Rolly get up to when they have a day off in this adorable short series based on the hit Disney Junior show.

The second season of Vampirina’s animated short series flaps its way onto Disney+.

Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling star as Mrs. Who, Mrs. Whatsit, and Mrs. Which in this modern adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle’s classic novel.

Library Highlights

85th Anniversary – The Golden Touch

King Midas learns the hard way to “Be careful what you wish for” when he is cursed with the ability to turn whatever he touches into gold in this classic Walt Disney short, released on March 22nd, 1935.

45th Anniversary – Escape to Witch Mountain

Tony and Tia are two kids with special abilities in search of their past in Disney’s sci-fi family favorite, released on March 21st, 1975.

25th Anniversary – Tall Tale

Three American folk tale legends, Pecos Bill, Paul Bunyan, and John Henry, team up to help a young boy save his family farm in this “Unbelievable Adventure” starring Patrick Swayze. Released March 24th, 1995.

10th Anniversary – Waking Sleeping Beauty

This revealing documentary tells the story of the renaissance period of Disney Animation, going behind the scenes of classics like The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King. Released March 26th, 2010.

Celebrate the International Expansion of Disney+

Starting March 24th, our friends in the following countries will have access to stream the magical content we’ve been enjoying since November 12th. Celebrate with a few films that take place in their corner of the world.

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Germany

Switzerland

Austria

Genovia

Explore the Disney Parks

The following programs are a great way to get a spoonful of Disney Parks on Disney+.

