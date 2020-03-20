Disney+ Watch Guide: March 20-26

by | Mar 20, 2020 7:19 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

This is a big week for Disney+, with the international expansion on March 24th in seven countries. We’re celebrating this week with a list of films inspired by each country, which you’ll find in our “Library Highlights” section along with four milestone anniversaries. There’s a new, exclusive series that starts this week called Disney Insider that will take audiences behind the scenes of what’s new at the Walt Disney Company each week. If you’ve been keeping up with the exclusives each week, you’ll get to experience the season finale of Diary of a Future President in addition to new episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings, Shop Class, One Day at Disney Shorts, and Marvel Hero Project.

In case you missed it, Disney also just announced that Pixar’s Onward will be available to own digitally starting today at 5:00 pm and is coming to Disney+ early on April 3rd. Click here for the whole story. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope you have a magical time on Disney+.

New Exclusives

Disney Insider – “Aloha Idol, Singing Stargirl, Creating Onward”

American Idol’s Katy Perry in Hawaii. Grace VanderWaal on Stargirl. Inside Pixar’s Onward.”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “Gone With a Trace”

“Ahsoka befriends a pilot but must hide her Jedi past while trying to stop a dangerous droid.”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – “Wedding GOALS!”

“College teammates Joi & Lexie have a fairy tale wedding at Disneyland with World Cup champion Brandie Chastain and singing sensation Colbie Collait. Nathan surprises Krystal with a proposal in Paris and help from Adventures By Disney.”

Diary of a Future President – “Two Party System”

“In Tallahassee, Elena has unresolved issues with Jessica, and she decides to take a Senator’s inspiring advice, to find a solution. Bobby struggles with expressing himself and finds comfort in Sam’s guidance. Gabi tries to pretend like everything is fine at work, despite her new normal with Sam.”

Marvel Hero Project – “High-Flying Hailey”

“When Hailey realized her twin sister Livy’s ongoing medical care was putting a strain on her family’s finances, she leapt into action.Hailey founded a kids’ organization to reach out and provide community and support for families living with epilepsy, like hers. Now, Marvel makes her a true SuperHero, immortalized in her very own comic book.”

Shop Class – “Bridge or Bust”

“Teams are challenged with designing and building bridges that look great and can support weight.”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “David Muir: World News Tonight Anchor”

“David Muir, Anchor of ABC’s World News Tonight with David Muir, sheds light on his responsibility as a newscaster. Inspired by the likes of Peter Jennings and Diane Sawyer, Muir believes it is his job to break through the chaos of today to deliver straightforward, relevant news to people around the world.”

Disney Family Sundays – “Winnie the Pooh: Flower Pots”

“The Ruvalcaba family joins Amber for a plant-tastic project inspired by Winnie The Pooh.”

New on Disney+

I Didn’t Do It

This Disney Channel comedy series from 2015 kickstarted the career of Olivia Holt, with each episode told as a flashback to find out how the opening incident happened.

Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (S2)

See the fun that Bingo and Rolly get up to when they have a day off in this adorable short series based on the hit Disney Junior show.

Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock! (S2)

The second season of Vampirina’s animated short series flaps its way onto Disney+.

A Wrinkle in Time (March 25th)

Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling star as Mrs. Who, Mrs. Whatsit, and Mrs. Which in this modern adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle’s classic novel.

Library Highlights

85th Anniversary – The Golden Touch

King Midas learns the hard way to “Be careful what you wish for” when he is cursed with the ability to turn whatever he touches into gold in this classic Walt Disney short, released on March 22nd, 1935.

45th Anniversary – Escape to Witch Mountain

Tony and Tia are two kids with special abilities in search of their past in Disney’s sci-fi family favorite, released on March 21st, 1975.

25th Anniversary – Tall Tale

Three American folk tale legends, Pecos Bill, Paul Bunyan, and John Henry, team up to help a young boy save his family farm in this “Unbelievable Adventure” starring Patrick Swayze. Released March 24th, 1995.

10th Anniversary – Waking Sleeping Beauty

This revealing documentary tells the story of the renaissance period of Disney Animation, going behind the scenes of classics like The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King. Released March 26th, 2010.

Celebrate the International Expansion of Disney+

Starting March 24th, our friends in the following countries will have access to stream the magical content we’ve been enjoying since November 12th. Celebrate with a few films that take place in their corner of the world.

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Germany

Switzerland

Austria

Genovia

Explore the Disney Parks

The following programs are a great way to get a spoonful of Disney Parks on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend