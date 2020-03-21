Winchester Mystery House Offering Virtual Tours During Closure

Our friends at the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, CA, invite you for a virtual tour of the historic mansion through a free digital tour of the estate. Fans can visit anytime they’d like at winchestermysteryhouse.com/video-tour/ and the online tour will be available until Winchester Mystery House reopens to the public.

In case you didn’t know, the Winchester Mystery House served as a source of inspiration for Walt Disney while creating the iconic attraction, The Haunted Mansion. Walt was looking for a way to bring a haunted house experience to Disneyland without having a dilapidated eye sore in his beautiful park. The answer came to him when he visited the estate of Sarah Winchester, whose peculiar mansion was clean and well kept, but with some odd decor choices like spider-web glass designs and the number 13 included in lighting fixtures, staircases, and more. The home even features staircases that lead to nowhere and doors that open to a steep drop.

Over the years, our team of writers have visited the mysterious manor to cover a few of their special events, like candlelight tours in the dark and the “Unhinged” Halloween event. The mansion is beautiful, no matter when you visit, and they even decorate for the holidays.

While taking your virtual tour, consider supporting them through the purchase of a specially-priced ticket voucher valid for any date between now and May 1st, 2021 with no blockout dates or restrictions. The voucher costs $26 as opposed to the typical ticket price of $39, saving future visitors $13 off their future visit, which was an important number to both Sarah Winchester and Walt Disney. Under normal circumstances, the Winchester Mystery House is open 364 days a year.

“For nearly 100 years, passionate caretakers and skilled craftsmen have looked after Sarah’s mansion and offered informative tours in order to share her amazing story. We depend on our guests to help us continue her legacy and keep the history and intrigue of the house alive,” said Walter Magnuson, Winchester Mystery House General Manager. “We understand that these are uncertain times, but we hope you will consider supporting Winchester Mystery House by purchasing a voucher for a future visit, so we can continue to share this remarkable Estate and history with generations to come.”

For more Winchester Mystery House fun, be sure to follow the Winchester Mystery House’s Facebook page to take along on livestream walkthroughs of the House, which will stream on select days at 1 p.m., aka the 13th hour.