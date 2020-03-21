Winchester Mystery House Offering Virtual Tours During Closure

by | Mar 21, 2020 2:03 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Our friends at the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, CA, invite you for a virtual tour of the historic mansion through a free digital tour of the estate. Fans can visit anytime they’d like at winchestermysteryhouse.com/video-tour/ and the online tour will be available until Winchester Mystery House reopens to the public.

In case you didn’t know, the Winchester Mystery House served as a source of inspiration for Walt Disney while creating the iconic attraction, The Haunted Mansion. Walt was looking for a way to bring a haunted house experience to Disneyland without having a dilapidated eye sore in his beautiful park. The answer came to him when he visited the estate of Sarah Winchester, whose peculiar mansion was clean and well kept, but with some odd decor choices like spider-web glass designs and the number 13 included in lighting fixtures, staircases, and more. The home even features staircases that lead to nowhere and doors that open to a steep drop.

Over the years, our team of writers have visited the mysterious manor to cover a few of their special events, like candlelight tours in the dark and the “Unhinged” Halloween event. The mansion is beautiful, no matter when you visit, and they even decorate for the holidays.

While taking your virtual tour, consider supporting them through the purchase of a specially-priced ticket voucher valid for any date between now and May 1st, 2021 with no blockout dates or restrictions. The voucher costs $26 as opposed to the typical ticket price of $39, saving future visitors $13 off their future visit, which was an important number to both Sarah Winchester and Walt Disney. Under normal circumstances, the Winchester Mystery House is open 364 days a year.

“For nearly 100 years, passionate caretakers and skilled craftsmen have looked after Sarah’s mansion and offered informative tours in order to share her amazing story. We depend on our guests to help us continue her legacy and keep the history and intrigue of the house alive,” said Walter Magnuson, Winchester Mystery House General Manager. “We understand that these are uncertain times, but we hope you will consider supporting Winchester Mystery House by purchasing a voucher for a future visit, so we can continue to share this remarkable Estate and history with generations to come.”

For more Winchester Mystery House fun, be sure to follow the Winchester Mystery House’s Facebook page to take along on livestream walkthroughs of the House, which will stream on select days at 1 p.m., aka the 13th hour.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend