Moment of Disney Bliss: The Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure

Today is March 24, 2020, and fast as Dash we’ve gone from Hong Kong to California as we get blissful with The Incredibles, and The Incredicoaster.

Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure Facts and Fun

Open in June 2018

Was originally California Screamin’ in Paradise Pier. It was rethemed to The Incredicoaster when Pixar Pier opened

California Screamin’ was the first looping coaster at the Disneyland Resort

Uses Linear Synchronous Motors instead of a chain lift for both lift hills

The first launch goes from 0-55 mph in 4 seconds

The longest drop is 108 feet

For more: Incredicoaster Debuts at DCA

