Moment of Disney Bliss: The Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure

Your Moment of Disney Bliss is a series bringing you a Disney attraction, show or parade from around the world each day to keep you connected to the parks we all love.
Today is March 24, 2020, and fast as Dash we’ve gone from Hong Kong to California as we get blissful with The Incredibles, and The Incredicoaster.
Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure Facts and Fun
- Open in June 2018
- Was originally California Screamin’ in Paradise Pier. It was rethemed to The Incredicoaster when Pixar Pier opened
- California Screamin’ was the first looping coaster at the Disneyland Resort
- Uses Linear Synchronous Motors instead of a chain lift for both lift hills
- The first launch goes from 0-55 mph in 4 seconds
- The longest drop is 108 feet
- For more: Incredicoaster Debuts at DCA (includes an Imagineer ride-along)
Join us tomorrow for the March 25th Moment of Disney Bliss.