Explore Disneyland through Disney+ Movies and Shows

Disney+ has shared some suggestions for making a virtual visit to Disneyland through movies and TV shows with similar themes to the lands and attractions you love the most. Enjoy these suggestions inspired by the nine themed lands of Disneyland!
Turn-of-the-Century America
The Triumph of the American Spirit
Attractions Inspired/Inspired By:
Animals of the Jungle Cruise:
The Spirit of Adventureland:
Attractions Inspired or Inspired By:
The Spirit of Frontierland:
Attractions Inspired/Inspired By:
The Spirit of New Orleans Square:
Attractions Inspired/Inspired By:
The Spirit of Critter Country:
Galaxy’s Edge Era:
The Rest of the Saga:
Attractions Inspired/Inspired By:
Storybook Land:
The Spirit of Fantasyland:
- Tangled
- Babes in Toyland
- Fantasia
- Mary Poppins
- Pete’s Dragon (1977)
- Onward (Streaming April 3)
Attractions Inspired/Inspired By:
The Spirit of Toontown:
- A Goofy Movie
- DuckTales (1987)
- DuckTales (2017)
- Fun and Fancy Free
- Goof Troop
- Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Willie
- Mickey Mouse: The Band Concert
- Mickey Mouse: Magician Mickey
- Mickey Mouse: Clock Cleaners
- Mickey Mouse: Mickey’s Trailer
- Donald Duck: Mr. Duck Steps Out
- Mickey Mouse: Mr. Mouse Takes a Trip
- Mickey Mouse: Mickey’s Birthday Party
Attractions Inspired/Inspired By:
The Spirit of Tomorrowland:
BONUS: Disney Parks on Film
