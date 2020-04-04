Walt Disney World Resort Showcase – Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

We continue the Walt Disney World Resort Showcase with our next stop, and one of my favorite Disney resort properties, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort. While considered part of the Value Resorts category, you’ll soon find that Disney’s Art of Animation Resort offers a spectacular experience with accommodations for families. This resort features some of the great Disney and Pixar films by putting you right in the center of their stories. You will feel like you are under the sea with Ariel or roaming the pride lands with Simba as you walk through one of the most richly themed hotels at Walt Disney World.

From the moment you walk through the doors into the lobby you feel like you have taken your first steps into an animated feature. With the colorful check-in area, reminiscent of the old Ink & Paint lab at the Walt Disney Studios, to the concept art that you can literally help bring to life with the Stories of the Enchanted Gallery on the Play Disney Parks App, this is the perfect introduction to what is still to come!

The store, rightfully titled the Ink & Paint Shop, has everything you need, from resort specific merchandise to anything you may have forgotten to pack. Just beyond the shop is the Landscape of Flavors Food Court, which is a great place to grab breakfast before hitting the ground running or a perfect place to sit down and enjoy a late dinner after park hopping all day. The dining area is divided into four sections, themed to the four animated features represented at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort.

With almost 2,000 rooms and suites, plus three swimming pools, this property is so large that it never feels busy, even at the most active times of the day. All rooms and suites recently completed a full renovation to help bring that “New room smell” to the resort. We were given a chance to take a look into one of the Cars Family Suites that can sleep up to six. The Family Suites include a master bedrood with a queen size bed, a double-size hide-away bed that transforms out of the kitchen table, and a double-size sleeper sofa.

The room looks like it would fit perfectly in the Cozy Cone and is any Cars fan dream come true, with little touches everywhere you need to spend a few days just enjoying the room itself.

The layout of the room is perfect for a family with the parents having the master bedroom and the kids having the couch and the fun fold down table bed. There are also two full bathrooms, one attached to the master bedroom and one just off the living room.

This resort also has areas themed to such classics as Finding Nemo, The Lion King, and The Little Mermaid, so there is an option for just about any fan. Add to it the fact that this resort connects to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios via the Disney Skyliner, I hope you understand why this is one of my favorite resorts at Walt Disney World!

