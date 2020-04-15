Walt Disney World Resort Showcase – Disney’s Wilderness Lodge & Copper Creek Cabins

We continue our showcase of some of the resorts of Walt Disney World with a true hidden gem, the Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge. This resort is truly an experience unto itself, secluded from the hustle and bustle of the theme parks off of Bay Lake. It’s a perfect place to escape from your vacation and just relax.

Some of the newest additions to the resort include twenty-six Copper Creek Cabins, each with a full kitchen and accommodations for up to eight adults. This is how you go camping without having to face the true wilderness.

Each cabin comes complete with 1 King Bed, 1 Queen Bed, 1 Queen-Size Sleeper Sofa, a Single Pull Down Bed, as well as a Twin-Size Sleeper Chair to provide plenty of room for everyone up for adventure.

A true highlight of the cabins is the beautiful view of Bay Lake that can be enjoyed from the private porch, which also includes a private hot tub.

Keeping with the theme of getting away from the hustle and bustle, the sitting area is perfect for an afternoon in or a gathering place for a dinner made just feet away in the full kitchen.

The Copper Creek Cabins are part of the Disney Vacation Club and while Disney’s Wilderness Lodge has standard accommodations for all Guests at the Walt Disney World Resort, they also have the standard offering of Disney Vacation Club units. The Deluxe Villas located inside Wilderness Lodge including everything from Deluxe Studios that can sleep up to four all the way to a 3-Bedroom Grand Villa with enough space for twelve adults. Each villa provides beautiful views of the grounds, including one of two beautiful pools, and are just feet away from amazing dining and entertainment options.

As with all Disney Resorts, Guests can take Disney Bus Transportation all across property. But there is nothing more magical than a boat ride to the Magic Kingdom, which is an added bonus of staying at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge.

