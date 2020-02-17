Walt Disney World Resort Showcase – Disney’s Riviera Resort

We were recently invited by Walt Disney World to stay and explore some of the wonderful resorts on property to assist you in planning your next Walt Disney World vacation. Over the next few weeks, we will be bringing a more detailed look at some of the Walt Disney World resorts as well as the dining options they offer. If any of these light your fancy, we highly recommend making reservations.

We start with the newest Walt Disney World Resort, as well as our host resort for our stay, Disney’s Riviera Resort. Inspired by the the hotels of Europe, this property is absolutely beautiful and placed directly in the heart of Walt Disney World, making it a short bus ride to Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom or a quick trip on the Disney Skyliner to Epcot or Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The Riviera Resort is also the newest in the expanding catalogue of Disney Vacation Club properties, which means you can turn it into your home away from home if you fall in love with it by joining the club and making it your home resort. Also, being a DVC property means this resort has different room types like the Tower Studios designed for two guests up to a 3-Bedroom Grand Villa that can sleep twelve comfortably. We had the opportunity to enjoy a 1-Bedroom Villa, a room designed for a small family that wants to get away on a fun vacation, but also have the comforts of home. With a seperate bedroom to offer privacy and two different hide away beds in the living room, there will be no fighting over who sleeps where. As you can see from the pictures below, the space completely transforms when using the sitting room as a communal space.

The Master Bedroom is perfect for escaping the parks and a good night's rest before the next adventure, complete with a beautiful bathtub for soothing those worn out legs after park hopping all day.

If you’ve never stayed in a Disney Vacation Club resort before, you may be unaware that all guests can book rooms at these properties if the resort has availability. All rooms (with the exception of the Tower Studio) include all the comforts of home including a full kitchen and a Whirlpool washer and dryer. This allows you to have a nice dinner in and the convenience of being able to do laundry in your own room, whether you’re saving packing space for more souveniers or need to do an emergency cleaning after a spill or being caught in one of those famous central Florida afternoon rainstorms.

The rooms are wonderful, but the rest of the hotel is also stunning. One of the highlights is the art of the property and we will be doing a full article just on the custom pieces created just for this hotel. As a teaser, these are the mosaic archways you pass through when walking to Disney’s Skyliner, which is mere steps from the lobby of the hotel.

We will dive deeper into Topolino's Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera, the signature restaurant of this resort, in an upcoming food review. We hope that this brief look at Disney’s Riviera Resort will encourage you to visit and maybe even spend a few nights.

