Walt Disney World Resort Showcase – Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort Campground & Cabins

For this entry of our Walt Disney World Resort Showcase, we go to one of the first resorts built when the “Vacation Kingdom” opened in 1971 – Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort. Originally built as a campground, these 750 acres of pine and cypress forest has=ve expanded into a home-away-from-home for camping, RVing, and glamping in one of 363 beautiful cabins.

Each cabin is approximately 504 square feet, 12' wide by 42' long, fully air conditioned, and can sleep up to 6. With a private bedroom, complete with a queen bed and bunk beds, a fold-out double size sleeper sofa in the living room, a fully equipped kitchen, and a private indoor bathroom, this is most definitely not your average campout.

The living/dinning room has a large screen tv as well as a nice place to sit and relax as you enjoy a nice home cooked meal from either the modern conveniences of the kitchen or your very own bbq grill just outside on the elevated deck.

One of the best things about these cabins is they provide all of the wonderful amenities of other Disney Resorts while also being located in the great outdoors, full of rustic charm.

Being a Disney Resort, there are multiple pools, shops, and lots of activities, many unique to Fort Wilderness including kayaking along the waterways of the camp ground or going on a catch and release fishing excursion. The campground is an attraction unto itself.

While most Guests will say the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue is the highlight of a night at the Fort Wilderness Resort, I actually love the Chip & Dale Campfire Sing-a-long. This nightly activity offers Guests the opportunity to roast marshmallows on one of several fire pits. If you didn’t bring your own, s’mores kits are available for purchase. Chip and Dale are on hand for an old fashioned sing-a-long, which precedes a movie under the stars in an outdoor amphitheater with bleacher seats, like a camping version of a drive-in movie.

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort is just minutes away from the Magic Kingdom via boat, with Disney Bus Transportation available throughout the rest of the resort. Bus stops are conveniently located throughout the sprawling campground and Disney’s Minnie Van service will pick Guests up at their cabin or campsite without having to walk to a meeting spot. When planning your next magical vacation, consider Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground.

