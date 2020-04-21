Toynk Toys Previews Shirts and Buttons from “The Golden Girls” Summer Collection

Toynk Toys has teased one of their upcoming summer collection inspired by a sassy group of women known as The Golden Girls, and you’re gonna want to get some cheesecake before you start scrolling!

Fans of The Golden Girls will love this brand new collection of mens and womens tees and campaign style buttons featuring Sophia, Dorothy, Rose, and Blanche. Whether you’re sitting on the lanai sipping cocktails and soaking up some sun, or in the kitchen gossiping over dessert, you can’t go wrong with these fun styles that will be available for purchase on April 29th.

The Godmother

This shirt features a stoic picture of Sophia giving her best Marlin Brando Godfather impression. And instead of marionette strings, a good ol’ slice of cheesecake with cherry topping adds the finishing touch to this logo.

The Godmother Shirt $19.99

Stay Golden Japan!

The fearless foursome is all smiles on this sunny colored tee that reminds audiences to stay golden—in Japanese!

Stay Golden Japan! Shirt $19.99

On Wednesdays We Wear Gold

Move over Plastics, the Golden Girls were here first! This shirt features the quartet wearing the original power suits and looking pretty darn good too.

On Wednesdays We Wear Gold Shirt $19.99

Sophia is My Homegirl

The oldest and wisest of the group, Sophia is quick with the sarcasm and overly honest comments. But she’s also a true friend who’s got your back no matter what.

Sophia is My Homegirl Shirt $19.99

Election Buttons

No matter where you stand politically in the real world, no one can judge you for supporting these characters! Toynk Toys is releasing four campaign style buttons endorsing each of the ladies. Sophia is running for…well it changes every day; Dorothy supports equality and diversity; Rose wants everyone to be nice and will even give animals official jobs; and Blanche? She wants to empower women to get what they really want!

Four-Pack Buttons $19.99

Sophia Button $6.99

Dorothy Button $6.99

Rose Button $6.99

Blanche Button $6.99

