Video Review: Star Wars Nightlights from Jasco

When you’re young (or even young at heart) it’s always nice to have a familiar character from a beloved franchise protecting you after dark. That’s why Jasco’s Star Wars nightlights would make the ideal gift for any youthful fan of A Galaxy Far, Far Away.

This week I received a package containing three Star Wars nightlights from Jasco for me to review on the Laughing Place YouTube channel, and that’s exactly what I did. In the video below, I unbox and try out the above-pictured Darth Vader, BB-8, and “Projectables” Death Star, all of which I recommend– though each may be best suited to a different age range.

Watch Star Wars Nightlights from Jasco – Review:

The Darth Vader nightlight costs $9.99 and features an eerie red glow behind the Dark Lord of the Sith’s iconic mask. Transparent eye holes and mouth slits really make this famous villain’s presence felt in the room, which is why I would probably recommend it for older kids.

The BB-8 color-changing nightlight ($14.99), however, would be absolutely perfect for the younglings in your life. This adorable droid features a button on his underside that allows consumers to cycle through a variety of colors. There’s even a mode that will rotate through all available hues one at a time, providing a nice soothing multicolored glow.

The Projectables Death Star ($17.99) is great for middle-range ages and projects an image of Darth Vader with his lightsaber, two Imperial Stormtroopers, TIE Fighters, and the dreaded Death Star itself on the opposite wall. It also casts a not-overly-bright disco ball-style starfield around the entire room thanks to dozens of small holes in the Death Star’s sphere.

Each of these Star Wars nightlights is officially licensed by Disney and uses light-sensing technology so that they turn on automatically when the lights go out– while plugged into an outlet, of course.

For more information and to purchase these products (also available are the First Order Stormtrooper mini nightlight, BB-8 mini nightlight, R2-D2 mini nightlight, Projectables X-Wing nightlight, Projectables 6-image Star Wars nightlight, Projectables TIE Fighter nightlight, Projectables BB-8 nightlight, R2-D2 color-changing nightlight, Darth Vader color-changing nightlight, and the First Order Stormtrooper color-changing nightlight) be sure to visit Jasco’s official website.