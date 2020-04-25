A Look at the “Secrets of the Zoo” Season 3 Finale

It feels like the third season of Nat Geo WILD’s Secrets of the Zoo just started. Surprisingly, it’s already time for the season finale with “Cheetah Play Date,” premiering Sunday, April 26th, at 9:00 pm ET. Animal lovers will get an up-close look at the titular big cats, plus mandrills, red pandas, and Pallas’ cats.

The episode’s title comes from one specific Cheetah who is not a fan of the Zoo’s manager. The care team tries to get her more comfortable by wearing wigs that resemble other people in preparation for the annual cheetah vaccinations. Does the trick work? Viewers will have to tune in to find out.

The story that really steals the show is about an elderly mandrill, one of a group of older females known as “The Golden Girls.” After having blood in her urine, an examination is done that finds a mass on her uterus, which is common for primates of her age. I get queasy easily and there were times where I had to look away, but this is the part of the episode that stayed with me after it was over. It was also fun to learn that primates like to watch TV.

The Columbus Zoo has some endangered Pallas’ cats, also known as “Nature’s grumpy cat,” and the breeding season is almost over without any pregnancies. The team intervenes and viewers will learn how vets try to help things along for this endangered species.

The cutest part of this episode comes from a red panda getting a dental exam. He’s been having some dental issues from eating too many fruit treats. Not only is his face cute, but he walks with a waddle that will make viewers melt.

Secrets of the Zoo is a really fun show that viewers can pick up at anytime. The series is coming to Disney+ on May 1st and subscribers can get a head start with this season three finale and reruns on Nat Geo WILD. The season three finale begins Sunday, April 26th, at 9:00 pm ET only on Nat Geo WILD.