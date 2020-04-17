Everything Coming to Disney+ in May

Disney+ just shared a list of everything coming to the streaming service in May! This includes four brand-new Disney+ Originals like Prop Culture, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer, and The Big Fib. The Library gets a lot bigger with recent films like Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, a classic episode of The Wonderful World of Disney called ‘Disneyland Goes to the World’s Fair” featuring the debut of it’s a small world and Carousel of Progress, a few animated shorts and True-Life Adventures, and more! Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in May. What are you most excited for?

New Exclusives

TV Shows

Prop Culture May 1st – Mary Poppins May 1st – Tron May 1st – The Nightmare Before Christmas May 1st – Pirates of the Caribbean May 1st – The Muppet Movie May 1st – The Chronicles of Narnia May 1st – Who Framed Roger Rabbit May 1st – Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian May 4th – Directing May 8th – Legacy May 15th – Cast May 22nd – Technology May 29th – Practical

Star Wars: The Clone Wars May 1st – Shattered May 4th – Victory and Death

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer May 15th – Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs May 22nd – Dogs & Cheetahs & Companion Dogs May 29th – Mascot Dogs & Guide Dogs for Runners

The Big Fib May 22nd – All 15 Episodes

Disney Insider May 8th – Running through Disney, Sorcerer's Arena, Opening the Archives

Be Our Chef May 1st – Slimy Yet Satisfying May 8th – Anyone Can Cook May 15th – Worth Melting For May 22nd – Tiana's Place May 29th – Woody's Lunchbox

Disney Family Sundays May 1st – Star Wars: Clock May 8th – Star Wars: Hanging Art May 15th – Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass May 22nd – Bambi: Lanterns May 29th – Nightmare Before Christmas: Candy Bowl

One Day at Disney Shorts May 1st – Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor May 8th – Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host May 15th – Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand May 22nd – Ed Fritz: Imagineering Ride Engineer May 29th – Jerome Ranft: Pixar Sculpton



New Library Additions

May 1st

Movies

Shorts

Goofy: How to Play Baseball (1942)

True-Life Adventures: In Beaver Valley (1950)

True-Life Adventures: Nature’s Half Acre (1951)

True-Life Adventures: Prowlers of the Everglades (1953)

True-Life Adventures: Water Birds (1952)

TV Shows

Awesome Animals (S1)

Birth of Europe (S1)

Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (S1)

CAR SOS (S1 – S7)

Disney Kirby Buckets (S1-S3)

Lost Treasures of Egypt (S1)

Love & Vets (S1)

Prairie Dog Manor (S1)

Primal Survivor (S1-S4)

Secrets of the Zoo

Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa

Survive the Tribe (S1)

United States of Animals (S1)

Unlikely Animal Friends

May 2nd

Movies

May 15th

Movies

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

TV Shows

The Fury Files

May 22nd

Movies

The Boys: The Sherman Brothers' Story

Disneyland Goes to the World's Fair

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Hello, Dolly!

TV Shows

Disney Just Roll with It (S1)

Disney Mech-X4 (S1-2)

Disney Vampirina

Heartland Docs, DVM (S1)

Marvel's Future Avengers

May 29th

Movies

The Moon-Spinners

Shorts

Mickey and the Seal (1948)

TV Shows

Doc McStuffins

Gabby Duran & the Unsittables (S1)

The Evermoor Chronicles (S1-2)

Violetta

