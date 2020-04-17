Disney+ just shared a list of everything coming to the streaming service in May! This includes four brand-new Disney+ Originals like Prop Culture, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer, and The Big Fib. The Library gets a lot bigger with recent films like Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, a classic episode of The Wonderful World of Disney called ‘Disneyland Goes to the World’s Fair” featuring the debut of it’s a small world and Carousel of Progress, a few animated shorts and True-Life Adventures, and more! Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in May. What are you most excited for?
New Exclusives
TV Shows
- Prop Culture
- May 1st – Mary Poppins
- May 1st – Tron
- May 1st – The Nightmare Before Christmas
- May 1st – Pirates of the Caribbean
- May 1st – The Muppet Movie
- May 1st – The Chronicles of Narnia
- May 1st – Who Framed Roger Rabbit
- May 1st – Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
- Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian
- May 4th – Directing
- May 8th – Legacy
- May 15th – Cast
- May 22nd – Technology
- May 29th – Practical
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- May 1st – Shattered
- May 4th – Victory and Death
- It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer
- May 15th – Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs
- May 22nd – Dogs & Cheetahs & Companion Dogs
- May 29th – Mascot Dogs & Guide Dogs for Runners
- The Big Fib
- May 22nd – All 15 Episodes
- Disney Insider
- May 8th – Running through Disney, Sorcerer's Arena, Opening the Archives
- Be Our Chef
- May 1st – Slimy Yet Satisfying
- May 8th – Anyone Can Cook
- May 15th – Worth Melting For
- May 22nd – Tiana's Place
- May 29th – Woody's Lunchbox
- Disney Family Sundays
- May 1st – Star Wars: Clock
- May 8th – Star Wars: Hanging Art
- May 15th – Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass
- May 22nd – Bambi: Lanterns
- May 29th – Nightmare Before Christmas: Candy Bowl
- One Day at Disney Shorts
- May 1st – Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor
- May 8th – Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host
- May 15th – Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand
- May 22nd – Ed Fritz: Imagineering Ride Engineer
- May 29th – Jerome Ranft: Pixar Sculpton
New Library Additions
May 1st
Movies
- Bride of Boogedy
- George of the Jungle
- Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
- Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco
- Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Shorts
- Goofy: How to Play Baseball (1942)
- True-Life Adventures: In Beaver Valley (1950)
- True-Life Adventures: Nature’s Half Acre (1951)
- True-Life Adventures: Prowlers of the Everglades (1953)
- True-Life Adventures: Water Birds (1952)
TV Shows
- Awesome Animals (S1)
- Birth of Europe (S1)
- Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (S1)
- CAR SOS (S1 – S7)
- Disney Kirby Buckets (S1-S3)
- Lost Treasures of Egypt (S1)
- Love & Vets (S1)
- Prairie Dog Manor (S1)
- Primal Survivor (S1-S4)
- Secrets of the Zoo
- Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa
- Survive the Tribe (S1)
- United States of Animals (S1)
- Unlikely Animal Friends (S3)
May 2nd
Movies
May 15th
Movies
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
TV Shows
- The Fury Files
May 22nd
Movies
- The Boys: The Sherman Brothers' Story
- Disneyland Goes to the World's Fair
- Fantastic Mr. Fox
- Hello, Dolly!
TV Shows
- Disney Just Roll with It (S1)
- Disney Mech-X4 (S1-2)
- Disney Vampirina (S2)
- Heartland Docs, DVM (S1)
- Marvel's Future Avengers (S2)
May 29th
Movies
- The Moon-Spinners
Shorts
- Mickey and the Seal (1948)
TV Shows
- Doc McStuffins (S5)
- Gabby Duran & the Unsittables (S1)
- The Evermoor Chronicles (S1-2)
- Violetta (S2)
