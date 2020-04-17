Everything Coming to Disney+ in May

by | Apr 17, 2020 10:04 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Disney+ just shared a list of everything coming to the streaming service in May! This includes four brand-new Disney+ Originals like Prop Culture, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer, and The Big Fib. The Library gets a lot bigger with recent films like Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, a classic episode of The Wonderful World of Disney called ‘Disneyland Goes to the World’s Fair” featuring the debut of it’s a small world and Carousel of Progress, a few animated shorts and True-Life Adventures, and more! Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in May. What are you most excited for?

New Exclusives

TV Shows

  • Prop Culture
    • May 1st – Mary Poppins
    • May 1st – Tron
    • May 1st – The Nightmare Before Christmas
    • May 1st – Pirates of the Caribbean
    • May 1st – The Muppet Movie
    • May 1st – The Chronicles of Narnia
    • May 1st – Who Framed Roger Rabbit
    • May 1st – Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
  • Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian
    • May 4th – Directing
    • May 8th – Legacy
    • May 15th – Cast
    • May 22nd – Technology
    • May 29th – Practical
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars
    • May 1st – Shattered
    • May 4th – Victory and Death
  • It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer
    • May 15th – Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs
    • May 22nd – Dogs & Cheetahs & Companion Dogs
    • May 29th – Mascot Dogs & Guide Dogs for Runners
  • The Big Fib
    • May 22nd – All 15 Episodes
  • Disney Insider
    • May 8th – Running through Disney, Sorcerer's Arena, Opening the Archives
  • Be Our Chef
    • May 1st – Slimy Yet Satisfying
    • May 8th – Anyone Can Cook
    • May 15th – Worth Melting For
    • May 22nd – Tiana's Place
    • May 29th – Woody's Lunchbox
  • Disney Family Sundays
    • May 1st – Star Wars: Clock
    • May 8th – Star Wars: Hanging Art
    • May 15th – Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass
    • May 22nd – Bambi: Lanterns
    • May 29th – Nightmare Before Christmas: Candy Bowl
  • One Day at Disney Shorts
    • May 1st – Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor
    • May 8th – Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host
    • May 15th – Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand
    • May 22nd – Ed Fritz: Imagineering Ride Engineer
    • May 29th – Jerome Ranft: Pixar Sculpton

New Library Additions

May 1st

Movies

Shorts

  • Goofy: How to Play Baseball (1942)
  • True-Life Adventures: In Beaver Valley (1950)
  • True-Life Adventures: Nature’s Half Acre (1951)
  • True-Life Adventures: Prowlers of the Everglades (1953)
  • True-Life Adventures: Water Birds (1952)

TV Shows

  • Awesome Animals (S1)
  • Birth of Europe (S1)
  • Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (S1)
  • CAR SOS (S1 – S7)
  • Disney Kirby Buckets (S1-S3)
  • Lost Treasures of Egypt (S1)
  • Love & Vets (S1)
  • Prairie Dog Manor (S1)
  • Primal Survivor (S1-S4)
  • Secrets of the Zoo
  • Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa
  • Survive the Tribe (S1)
  • United States of Animals (S1)
  • Unlikely Animal Friends (S3)

May 2nd

Movies

May 15th

Movies

  • Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

TV Shows

  • The Fury Files

May 22nd

Movies

TV Shows

May 29th

Movies

  • The Moon-Spinners

Shorts

  • Mickey and the Seal (1948)

TV Shows

Weekly Watch Guide

Want to stay up to date with everything on Disney+ each week? Our Weekly Watch Guide publishes every Friday when new exclusives launch and includes every addition that week in addition to library highlights that point out milestone anniversaries or themed content around holidays and special events. Click here to check it out.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend