Disney+ Watch Guide: May 8-14

It’s another week on Disney+ with new episodes of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Disney Insider, and Be Our Chef. Our Library Highlights celebrates all of the memorable Disney moms to help make Mother’s Day extra magical. And as always, every day is a holiday and you can celebrate each and every one with your Disney+ subscription.
New Exclusives
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – “Legacy”
“The team behind The Mandalorian examines the profound impact of George Lucas’ Star Wars.”
Disney Insider – “Running through Disney, Sorcerer’s Arena, Opening the Archives”
“This week on Disney Insider, run Disney goes behind the scenes on how they plan a marathon through The Walt Disney World Resort that puts a smile on every racer’s face. Meet the team behind the new interactive game Disney Sorcerer’s Arena that lets fans play as one of over 100 Disney and Pixar characters. The Walt Disney Archives celebrates its 50th anniversary by putting 400 iconic props, costumes and original artwork on display.”
Be Our Chef – “Anyone Can Cook”
“In round seven of “Be Our Chef”, the Perez and Wells families are tasked with reimagining their own family-inspired Ratatouille dish. Both families explore the French Pavilion at Epcot to test out the culinary wonders of the park, while they visit with Remy and Emile for inspiration”
One Day at Disney Shorts – “Joe Hernandez: Disneyland Attractions Host”
“Ride along with Attractions Host Joe Hernandez aboard the historic Mark Twain Riverboat and take in the iconic scenery around the Disneyland Resort. From the helm of the wheelhouse, Joe creates a mesmerizing and memorable experience for all guests, young and old, as they embark on one of Disneyland Resort’s favorite floating adventure.”
Disney Family Sundays – “Star Wars Hanging Art”
“The Freeman family joins Amber for a craft inspired by Star Wars.”
New on Disney+
The Disney Family Singalong: Volume 2 (May 12th)
This ABC special premiers on TV this Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10th, and will arrive on Disney+ on Tuesday, May 12th. Click here for the full lineup of performers.
Library Highlights
20th Anniversary – Miracle in Lane 2
Frankie Muniz stars in this Disney Channel Original Movie about a physically challenged boy who dreams of competing in a soap box derby.
Celebrating Disney Moms
Make Mother’s Day extra special this week by celebrating with some classic Disney moms.
- Eudora in The Princess and the Frog
- Queen Elinor in Brave
- Mrs. Jumbo in Dumbo
- Mrs. Incredible in The Incredibles
- Perdita in 101 Dalmatians
- Duchess in The Aristocats
- Kanga in The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- Mrs. Davis in Toy Story
- Tess Coleman in Freaky Friday
- Joan Carlyle in Ice Princess
- Mom in Mars Needs Moms
- Elizabeth James in The Parent Trap
- Nakku Harriet in Queen of Katwe
- Penny Chenery in Secretariat
- Gloria Borlock in Stargirl
- Mother in Swiss Family Robinson
This Week’s Holidays
Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!
- Friday, May 8th – Fintastic Friday – Sharks of Lost Island
- Saturday, May 9th – Lost Sock Memorial Day – Monsters, Inc.
- Sunday, May 10th – Mother’s Day – Mars Needs Moms
- Monday, May 11th – Eat What You Want Day – Heavyweights
- Tuesday, May 12th – Odometer Day – The Love Bug
- Wednesday, May 13th – Leprechaun Day – Lucky Toupee
- Thursday, May 14th – Dance Like a Chicken Day – Frozen
