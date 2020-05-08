Disney+ Watch Guide: May 8-14

It’s another week on Disney+ with new episodes of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Disney Insider, and Be Our Chef. Our Library Highlights celebrates all of the memorable Disney moms to help make Mother’s Day extra magical. And as always, every day is a holiday and you can celebrate each and every one with your Disney+ subscription.

New Exclusives

“The team behind The Mandalorian examines the profound impact of George Lucas’ Star Wars.”

Disney Insider – “Running through Disney, Sorcerer’s Arena, Opening the Archives”

“This week on Disney Insider, run Disney goes behind the scenes on how they plan a marathon through The Walt Disney World Resort that puts a smile on every racer’s face. Meet the team behind the new interactive game Disney Sorcerer’s Arena that lets fans play as one of over 100 Disney and Pixar characters. The Walt Disney Archives celebrates its 50th anniversary by putting 400 iconic props, costumes and original artwork on display.”

Be Our Chef – “Anyone Can Cook”

“In round seven of “Be Our Chef”, the Perez and Wells families are tasked with reimagining their own family-inspired Ratatouille dish. Both families explore the French Pavilion at Epcot to test out the culinary wonders of the park, while they visit with Remy and Emile for inspiration”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Joe Hernandez: Disneyland Attractions Host”

“Ride along with Attractions Host Joe Hernandez aboard the historic Mark Twain Riverboat and take in the iconic scenery around the Disneyland Resort. From the helm of the wheelhouse, Joe creates a mesmerizing and memorable experience for all guests, young and old, as they embark on one of Disneyland Resort’s favorite floating adventure.”

Disney Family Sundays – “Star Wars Hanging Art”

“The Freeman family joins Amber for a craft inspired by Star Wars.”

New on Disney+

This ABC special premiers on TV this Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10th, and will arrive on Disney+ on Tuesday, May 12th. Click here for the full lineup of performers.

Library Highlights

20th Anniversary – Miracle in Lane 2

Frankie Muniz stars in this Disney Channel Original Movie about a physically challenged boy who dreams of competing in a soap box derby.

Celebrating Disney Moms

Make Mother’s Day extra special this week by celebrating with some classic Disney moms.

