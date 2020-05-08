TV Review: It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer (Disney+)

by | May 8, 2020 12:01 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Disney+ is going to the dogs with their newest original series, It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer. Bill may not be a household name, but he is a Disney Legend for voicing Goofy and Pluto for over thirty years. Now he’s stepping in front of the camera in this family affair, co-produced by Bill Farmer and his wife Jennifer. Their son Austin also co-wrote the theme song.

With an animated opening that features Pluto, It’s a Dog’s Life instantly brings in the Disney touch, with more fun along the way courtesy of Bill Farmer’s many, many voices. You can hear a bit of Goofy in his natural speaking voice, but he’s clearly a natural voice artist. He becomes a pirate for a moment while on a boat at sea and later becomes a Texas ranch hand, all within the first episode.

The half-hour episodes follow a format of showcasing two dogs with a short break between them. During the break, Bill gives viewers some of “Pluto’s Pointers,” training advice for dog owners. Bill stands in front of a yellow splash image, similar to the one that appears behind Pluto at the start of his classic shorts. The episodes close with a “Hometown Hero,” a shorter segment about a dog that is sent in with Bill there to facilitate an interview.

I had the pleasure of screening the first two episodes in advance of the May 15th premiere. The first dog featured sets the expectations high when audiences meet Eba, a special dog who helps whale researchers in Washington by being able to sniff out whale poop in the ocean. From herding dogs on a California ranch to dogs who are paired with cheetah cubs at the Cincinnati Zoo, fans of man’s best friend will find a lot to love on this show.

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer feels like a bit of a marriage between a Disney unscripted series and something you’d expect from Nat Geo WILD. It’s pure fun for dog owners and it’s the kind of show you’ll love to watch while snuggling with your four legged friend. It’s edutainment at its finest and fans of Disney and dogs will love it.

I give It’s a Dog’s Life 4 out of 5 orca pancakes.

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer premieres Friday, May 15th, only on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend