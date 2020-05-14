Plancha at Four Seasons Orlando Reopens: A Look at Our Dining Experience

As of Monday, May 11th the state of Florida could reopen restaurants and shops that comply with the 25% occupancy rule listed in the state’s Phase 1 reopening restrictions. Of course, we are still a few days away from a few select restaurants at Disney Springs reopening, but one place on Walt Disney World property that was able to reopen was Plancha at Four Seasons Orlando.

“The perfect place to unwind after a round of golf or to simply retreat, this lakeside restaurant serves a mix of American clubhouse favourites and Cuban-inspired dishes within the picturesque setting of our golf clubhouse.”

With this being the first time in nearly two months of going to an actual restaurant, I wasn’t sure what to expect, but being greeted by a hand sanitizing station once you walked in the door was a great start. The host at the check-in station was very welcoming and, even with a mask on, we could tell she was smiling and happy to have guests. We were given the option of inside or outside seating as well as receiving printed menus or scanning QR code to view it on our phones.

The inside dining room was very well spaced out and set up for tables with larger parties while the outside patio seating had large top tables as well as space for smaller parties that provided a beautiful view of the golf course.

Once seated, our server (wearing a mask and glove) came around offering water and to explain the QR code menu. For those who have never experienced the convenience, it’s just a quick scan and your own private menu pops right up on your phone. He also took the time to explain the fish of the day and that fact that they don’t have the full menu at this time. Tony, our server, did a great job of putting us at ease and making it feel as normal as possible.

Bringing out our appetizer as well as our main courses felt very normal. However, we did joke about mask etiquette when our server was there as well as where to set them while eating. The food was very good, although a bit standard for a golf club house. The guacamole was the winner for best choice of the meal.

1 of 3

While dining, other guests had come and gone from tables around us and, before any other guests were seated, the chairs and table would receive a thorough wipe down with santazier from the staff.

When it came time for the bill, if paying with a credit card, the server would bring out a small card reader to limit the amount of contact. Overall, the staff of Plancha made us feel as though everything was very much normal and provided excellent service while going above and beyond to make us feel very safe.

Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.

[easy-social-share]