Disney+ Watch Guide: May 29-June 4

New episodes of Disney+ exclusives just dropped, along with new library additions including a classic Mickey Mouse short, The Simpsons in its original aspect ratio, and several shows from Disney Channel around the world. Whatever you choose to watch, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – “Mascot Dogs & Guide Dogs for Runners”

“Bill is at Texas A&M to meet their mascot. Then, he’s in New York to meet a guide dog for a runner.”

“The team celebrates the artistry behind the practical models, effects and animatronic creatures.”

“In round ten of Be Our Chef two families are Inspired by the Pixar film Toy Story. These two families will have to bring new life to their favorite childhood snack. Before heading into the kitchen, the families visit Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to play with Woody and Jessie and to sample some out-of-this-world snacks!. There is only one spot left in the finale, and both teams want to make it in.”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Jerome Ranft: Pixar Sculptor”

“Pixar sculptor Jerome Ranft spends his days creating characters the old-fashioned way. Through the use of clay, Ranft is responsible for helping imagine Pixar characters in a tangible way that modern technology has yet to replicate. Molding, sculpting and carving all come into play as Jerome employs his elegant – and yet occasionally messy – craft.”

Disney Family Sundays – “Nightmare Before Christmas Candy Bowl”

“The Freemans work on a Halloween-themed craft inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

New on Disney+

Hayley Mills stars in this Disney mystery about a girl and her aunt who get caught up in a jewel heist during a vacation in Greece.

It’s bath time for Mickey Mouse in this classic animated short where a new friend followed him home from the zoo.

This Simpsons short debuted in 2012 and starred Maggie Simpson who got into a little trouble on her first day of daycare.

The Simpsons (4:3 Aspect Ratio)

Seasons 1 through 20 of The Simpsons can now be viewed in their original fullscreen aspect ratio. Click here to find out how to change your settings to watch the full animated ratio.

Disney Channel’s paranormal comedy about a girl who babysits for extraterrestrial aliens makes its Disney+ debut.

Both seasons of Disney Channel UK’s mystery series make their US debut on Disney+.

The second season of Disney Channel Latin America’s musical comedy series joins the first on Disney+.

Library Highlights

This Week’s Holidays

