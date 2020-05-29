Top 10 Disney Dogs: #8, Bruno from “Cinderella”

Inspired by Bill Farmer’s new Disney+ series, It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer, we’re taking a look at 10 extraordinary Disney animated dogs each week, ranking my top 10 with a “Bonus Close Contender” with each issue. We’ll be counting backwards down to my number 1 Disney dog and today we’re looking at number 8, Bruno from Cinderella.

Bruno is a bloodhound who became Cinderella’s pet as a puppy when her father was still alive, before he married Lady Tremaine.

Bruno is a dog of ambition who dreams of chasing and catching his evil housemate, Lucifer the cat.

When Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother appears to help her get to the ball, Bruno is personally selected to accompany her as a human footman.

It was Bruno’s pleasure to help Cinderella get to the ball and make her dreams come true.

Bruno helps save the day in the end, with Cinderella’s bird friends alerting Bruno that she needs his help and giving him the chance to finally get his paws on Lucifer.

Bonus Close Contender #8: Bolt

It was hard not to include Bolt in the top 10 list, but with so many great Disney dogs to choose from, he was edged out. The TV star woke up one morning to discover that he’s not really a superhero and has to reconnect with his canine senses to get back home to his beloved Penny.

Alex’s Top 10 Disney Dogs Countdown