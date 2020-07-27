Top 10 Disney Dogs: #2, Nana from “Peter Pan”

Inspired by Bill Farmer’s new Disney+ series, It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer, we’re taking a look at 10 extraordinary Disney animated dogs each week, ranking my top 10 with a “Bonus Close Contender” with each issue. We’ll be counting backwards down to my number 1 Disney dog and today we’re looking at number 2, Nana from Peter Pan.

Nana is a St. Bernard and just about the best girl imaginable, taking the role of a nurse maid in the Darling household and looking after the children there.

She looks after Wendy, Michael and John as if they were her own pups and even makes sure they get their daily dose of medicine.

Nana loves the Darling family and being pet and cared for.

Nana dislikes George Darling’s temper and her outdoor dog house.

This goodest of girls tried to join the Darling children on their Neverland adventure when Michael sprinkled pixie dust on her. Sadly, her leash prevented her from getting too far off the ground.

Nana’s care and devotion to the Darling Family have landed her the number 2 spot in our Disney Dogs countdown.

Bonus Close Contender #2: Percy

It was hard not to include Percy from Pocahontas in the top 10 list. The reason he didn’t make the cut is because he’s a Disney villain's sidekick, but this pampered pooch is irresistible and I hope he doesn’t feel too bad as he relaxes in his bubble bath with a bowl of cherries.

Alex’s Top 10 Disney Dogs Countdown

