Top 10 Disney Dogs: #10, Toby from “The Great Mouse Detective”

Inspired by Bill Farmer’s new Disney+ series, It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer, we’re taking a look at 10 extraordinary Disney animated dogs each week, ranking my top 10 with a “Bonus Close Contender” with each issue. We’ll be counting backwards down to my number 1 Disney dog and today we’re looking at number 10, Toby, the basset hound from The Great Mouse Detective.

Toby earns bonus points for being Sherlock Holmes' dog, but he also assists that greatest of mouse detectives, Basil of Baker Street, who lives under Sherlock Holmes’ home.

His favorite treat is cheese crumpets. Toby really loves belly rubs, especially from his favorite mouse, Olivia.

His secret special ability is that he can turn his long floppy ears into stairs for Basil, Dawson, and Olivia to climb up so he can speed them through London in pursuit of the evil Rattagan.

I think we can all agree that Toby is a very, very good boy.

Bonus: Close Contender #10: Lafayette

A Disney dog that almost made my top 10 list is Lafayette from The Aristocats. Like Toby, Lafayette is a basset hound. But Lafayette is a stray who lives in an abandoned windmill in the French countryside with his friend Napoleon, who thinks himself the leader of the duo. Neither of the two dogs are particularly bright, but their hatred of motorcycles allows them to apprehend the catnapper Edgar and give him a rough night. Lafayette’s special ability is having a deep southern accent despite being French. Good boy, Lafayette!

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now