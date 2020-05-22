Top 10 Disney Dogs: #9, Copper from “The Fox and the Hound”

Inspired by Bill Farmer’s new Disney+ series, It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer, we’re taking a look at 10 extraordinary Disney animated dogs each week, ranking my top 10 with a “Bonus Close Contender” with each issue. We’ll be counting backwards down to my number 1 Disney dog and today we’re looking at number 9, Copper from The Fox and the Hound.

Copper is an adorable Bloodhound/Coonhound mix being trained as a hunting dog by Amos and his elder, Chief.

While following a new scent, he meets a young fox named Tod and the two natural enemies become “The best of friends” against the odds.

Copper is also a member of the band "The Singin' Strays,” but that’s from The Fox and the Hound 2 and we don’t like to talk about it.

As an adult, Copper is forced to hunt Tod, but ultimately when Amos is about to shoot his fox friend, he stands in the way like a very good boy and saves his friend’s life.

Bonus Close Contender #9: Little Brother

A dog that almost made my top 10 list is Little Brother from Mulan. He helps his big sister with the household chores, like dragging a bag of chicken feed around while chasing a bone on a stick. He also loves sleeping.

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

Alex’s Top 10 Disney Dogs Countdown