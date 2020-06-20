Top 10 Disney Dogs: #5, Lady from “Lady and the Tramp”

Inspired by Bill Farmer’s new Disney+ series, It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer, we’re taking a look at 10 extraordinary Disney animated dogs each week, ranking my top 10 with a “Bonus Close Contender” with each issue. We’ll be counting backwards down to my number 1 Disney dog and today we’re looking at number 5, Lady from Lady and the Tramp!

Lady is an American Cocker Spaniel who was adopted as a puppy by her pawrents, Jim Dear and Darling.

She has household duties, including bringing in the newspaper and carefully removing the bad news.

She consults and confides in her most trusted friends, Trusty and Jock, who offer their advice and experience.

Lady likes new collars, chewing on bones, donuts, coffee, long walks in the park, spaghetti and meatballs, and Tramp.

She dislikes cats, rats, muzzles, the pound, and Tramps’ many ex-girlfriends.

She has an unexplainable attraction to bad boys, leading to her falling in love with Tramp.

She is the proud mother of four puppies, Annette, Collette, and Danielle, who look like her, and Scamp, who takes after his father.

Bonus Close Contender #5: Trusty

Trusty is the real hero of Lady and the Tramp, saving Tramp from the dogcatcher at the climax of the film. His best friend, Jock, thought the senior dog had lost his sense of smell, but he was the only one able to pick up Tramp’s trail in the rain. He risked his life to save the love of Lady’s life, proving himself a hero again after years of reminiscing about his glory days as a crime catching hound along with his esteemed grandpappy, Ol’ Reliable.

Alex’s Top 10 Disney Dogs Countdown

